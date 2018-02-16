Connect with us

Ches-Mont

Daily Local’s end of regular season wrestling rankings

106record
1. Sammy McMonagleFr.WC Henderson27-5
2. Brennan McBrideSoph.Coatesville21-2
3. Keanu ManuelFr.D'town East25-3
4. Josh ViarengoFr.WC Rustin17-6
113
1. Killian DelaneySoph.WC Henderson29-4
2. Dayton DelViscioSoph.Malvern Prep32-3
3. Morgan LoflandFr.Conestoga28-3
4. Nathan LucierFr.Coatesville21-9
120
1. Doug ZapfSr.D'town West35-4
2. Micah VisuwanSr.Malvern Prep28-9
3. Seth HoopesJr.Octorara27-5
4. Corey CelenzaJr.WC East23-3
126
1. Lukas RichieJr.D'town East27-3
2. Mark SalvatoreSr.Malvern Prep27-8
3. Liam Babauta Sr.Octorara24-5
4. Tommy LukeSr.WC East22-6
132
1. Dalton HarkinsSoph.Malvern Prep36-6
2. Gerhardt ReiterSr.Kennett23-4
3. Caden MarenoSr.Unionville0-0
4. Brandon SheffieldJr.Oxford5-2
138
1. Nick Lilley Sr.D'town West31-5
2. Henry HagueJr.Malvern Prep29-9
3. Brett HorneSr.D'town East19-8
4. Sebastian CorralesJr.Church Farm24-3
145
1. PJ CraneSr.Malvern Prep44-5
2. Tyler Kaliner Jr.WC Rustin24-6
3. Nick BarnhartJr.Avon Grove27-4
4. Jett Lucas-MurphyJr.D'town East21-11
152
1. Chris HiseySr. Malvern Prep37-9
2. Gavin HaleSr.D'town West27-10
3. Dan LabusSr.WC Rustin11-5
4. Matt PhayreSr.WC Henderson21-7
160
1. Ray MartinSr.WC Henderson28-2
2. Collin HurleyJr.WC Rustin5-2
3. Alex TaylorSr.Westtown29-2
4. Matt RomanelliFr.D'town East22-8
170
1. Nick FlorschutzJr.Malvern Prep38-7
2. Max HaleSoph.D'town West37-5
3. Tyler MousawSoph.Unionville26-6
4. Andrew DiBernardoJr.WC East23-4
182
1. Ethan SeeleyJr.Great Valley27-1
2. Nick GuerieraJr.Malvern Prep20-5
3. Chase MielnikSoph.D'town West31-10
4. Ethan HarkinsSr.WC Rustin19-6
195
1. Michael BeardSr.Malvern Prep53-0
2. Alex RaimondoSr.Coatesville22-6
3. Josh WileczekSr.D'town East27-2
4. Noel GilgeousJr.Church Farm20-3
220
1. Brendan DevineSr.Malvern Prep30-10
2. Paul PelhamJr.Conestoga26-3
3. Chris MadanatSr.D'town West22-11
4. Sam BlevinsJr.Oxford19-5
285
1. Jesse CookSr.D'town West29-7
2. Joseph TimmSr.WC East21-7
3. Harry StingerJr.Malvern Prep23-15
4. Emmanuel LawalSoph.Church Farm18-6
Teams
1. Malvern Prep
2. Downingtown West
3. West Chester Henderson
4. West Chester Rustin
5. Downingtown East

