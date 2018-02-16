Daily Local’s end of regular season wrestling rankings

|106
|record
|1. Sammy McMonagle
|Fr.
|WC Henderson
|27-5
|2. Brennan McBride
|Soph.
|Coatesville
|21-2
|3. Keanu Manuel
|Fr.
|D'town East
|25-3
|4. Josh Viarengo
|Fr.
|WC Rustin
|17-6
|113
|1. Killian Delaney
|Soph.
|WC Henderson
|29-4
|2. Dayton DelViscio
|Soph.
|Malvern Prep
|32-3
|3. Morgan Lofland
|Fr.
|Conestoga
|28-3
|4. Nathan Lucier
|Fr.
|Coatesville
|21-9
|120
|1. Doug Zapf
|Sr.
|D'town West
|35-4
|2. Micah Visuwan
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|28-9
|3. Seth Hoopes
|Jr.
|Octorara
|27-5
|4. Corey Celenza
|Jr.
|WC East
|23-3
|126
|1. Lukas Richie
|Jr.
|D'town East
|27-3
|2. Mark Salvatore
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|27-8
|3. Liam Babauta
|Sr.
|Octorara
|24-5
|4. Tommy Luke
|Sr.
|WC East
|22-6
|132
|1. Dalton Harkins
|Soph.
|Malvern Prep
|36-6
|2. Gerhardt Reiter
|Sr.
|Kennett
|23-4
|3. Caden Mareno
|Sr.
|Unionville
|0-0
|4. Brandon Sheffield
|Jr.
|Oxford
|5-2
|138
|1. Nick Lilley
|Sr.
|D'town West
|31-5
|2. Henry Hague
|Jr.
|Malvern Prep
|29-9
|3. Brett Horne
|Sr.
|D'town East
|19-8
|4. Sebastian Corrales
|Jr.
|Church Farm
|24-3
|145
|1. PJ Crane
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|44-5
|2. Tyler Kaliner
|Jr.
|WC Rustin
|24-6
|3. Nick Barnhart
|Jr.
|Avon Grove
|27-4
|4. Jett Lucas-Murphy
|Jr.
|D'town East
|21-11
|152
|1. Chris Hisey
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|37-9
|2. Gavin Hale
|Sr.
|D'town West
|27-10
|3. Dan Labus
|Sr.
|WC Rustin
|11-5
|4. Matt Phayre
|Sr.
|WC Henderson
|21-7
|160
|1. Ray Martin
|Sr.
|WC Henderson
|28-2
|2. Collin Hurley
|Jr.
|WC Rustin
|5-2
|3. Alex Taylor
|Sr.
|Westtown
|29-2
|4. Matt Romanelli
|Fr.
|D'town East
|22-8
|170
|1. Nick Florschutz
|Jr.
|Malvern Prep
|38-7
|2. Max Hale
|Soph.
|D'town West
|37-5
|3. Tyler Mousaw
|Soph.
|Unionville
|26-6
|4. Andrew DiBernardo
|Jr.
|WC East
|23-4
|182
|1. Ethan Seeley
|Jr.
|Great Valley
|27-1
|2. Nick Gueriera
|Jr.
|Malvern Prep
|20-5
|3. Chase Mielnik
|Soph.
|D'town West
|31-10
|4. Ethan Harkins
|Sr.
|WC Rustin
|19-6
|195
|1. Michael Beard
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|53-0
|2. Alex Raimondo
|Sr.
|Coatesville
|22-6
|3. Josh Wileczek
|Sr.
|D'town East
|27-2
|4. Noel Gilgeous
|Jr.
|Church Farm
|20-3
|220
|1. Brendan Devine
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|30-10
|2. Paul Pelham
|Jr.
|Conestoga
|26-3
|3. Chris Madanat
|Sr.
|D'town West
|22-11
|4. Sam Blevins
|Jr.
|Oxford
|19-5
|285
|1. Jesse Cook
|Sr.
|D'town West
|29-7
|2. Joseph Timm
|Sr.
|WC East
|21-7
|3. Harry Stinger
|Jr.
|Malvern Prep
|23-15
|4. Emmanuel Lawal
|Soph.
|Church Farm
|18-6
|Teams
|1. Malvern Prep
|2. Downingtown West
|3. West Chester Henderson
|4. West Chester Rustin
|5. Downingtown East
-
