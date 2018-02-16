Crawford, Berardinelli pace Carroll

Julia Crawford and Kacey Berardinelli came away with three wins each in Archbishop Carroll’s 82-77 Catholic League victory over Bonner & Prendergast.

Crawford was first in the 100 and 200 freestyle, and led off the winning 200 freestyle relay team. Berardinelli was also on that relay as well as the winning 200 medley relay. She also finished first in the 100 breaststroke.

Hannah Bierling won the 100 backstroke and was on the winning 400 freestyle relay team to lead the Pandas.