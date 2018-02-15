Connect with us

Reid’s goal leads Strath Haven in overtime

Blayden Reid’s goal two minutes into overtime lifted Strath Haven to a 2-1 win Central League win over Lower Merion.

Ryan Spanier fired the game’s opening salvo for the Panthers with a goal late in the first period. Goaltender Lukas Bernaus stopped 15 of the 16 shots he faced.

