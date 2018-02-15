Murphy, Smith steal show for Interboro at Del Val swimming

Interboro’s Rosalia Murphy and Madison Smith were the top girls swimmers at the Del Val League Championships Wednesday.

Murphy won four events, including the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Murphy and Smith helped the Bucs win both the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.

Smith was victorious in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.

Elsewhere, Chichester’s Kylie Stabler and Talia Snyder each were double winners. Stabler touched the wall first in the 200 free and, along with Snyder, guided Chi to victory in the 400 free relay. Snyder triumphed in the 100 breaststroke.

On the boys side, Interboro’s Ian Lloyd was a triple winner in the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and 100 backstroke. Chichester’s Bryan Campbell bested the field in the 200 freestyle, then helped the 400 free relay to victory in 4:40.96.