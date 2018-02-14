Seniors paved the way for Spring-Ford’s rebirth this winter

BOYERTOWN >> Championship celebrations are normally a culmination.
When the Spring-Ford girls basketball team defeated Perkiomen Valley, 54-45, in the Pioneer Athletic Conference championship Wednesday night at Boyertown, it felt different.
Part culmination, part commencement.
With three starters – freshman Lucy Olsen and juniors Abby Goodrich and Cassie Marte – and most top reserves who aren’t seniors, including leading scorer Olsen, who had a team-high 13 points in the final, the Rams feel like a team that is only getting started.
But when the championship was on the line, the players who know this is their last chance delivered most.
Senior guard Rachel Christman and senior forward Sarah Cooper didn’t have stat lines that explode off the page – the Rams’ senior starters scored nine points each, Cooper with five rebounds, Christman 5-for-8 from the free-throw line – but the second-half big moments were senior moments.
“We have so much confidence in each other,” Cooper said. “We don’t care about our individual stats, who gets the winning basket, it’s just that we’re together.”
“In the end it was that we wanted it so much and the chemistry and the connection, everything clicked in those moments and we went for it,” Christman said.
Cooper ignited the Rams’ run in the pivotal third quarter as they extended a four-point lead (22-18) into a 10-point lead (39-29) at the end of three.
“She was such a spark in the second half,” Spring-Ford coach Mickey McDaniel said of Cooper. “And she did such a good job defending, blocking out and doing the kind of work that you often don’t take notice of.”
Christman served as the cooler at the free-throw line after Perk Valley got as close as 48-45 with 36.3 remaining thanks in large part to the Vikings’ super seniors Megan Jonassen (23 points, 9 rebounds) and Taylor Hamm (14 points, 9 rebounds).
After the celebration and cutting of the nets after Spring-Ford won its seventh PAC championship in the playoff era following three-peats from 2005-08 and 2011-14, McDaniel couldn’t speak any more highly of the Rams’ entire senior group that also includes Ali Higgins, Kali Kratz and Dez Engle.
“The leadership on this team from the entire senior class in incredible. There were some seniors who didn’t play tonight, but their leadership on the bench was as critical as being on the floor,” McDaniel said. “Everyone wants to play, but this senior class – I get emotional – they are really special. We saw it in the summer, how special they were. We held team camps and the inclusiveness and how they made even eighth graders feel part of the program. Right on through into the season, they are making everyone feel important.
“In our program your goal is to make everyone else better, yet that person may be the one to take your minutes away. But now you know that you have to work harder because of that. This senior group is not afraid of that and that’s what has given them a championship.”
Having talented underclassmen is great, but it only works if they aren’t cut down by more established players.
Spring-Ford may enjoy more nights like Wednesday in the years to come. But it will be in part thanks to an atmosphere to flourish and a group of players who hadn’t been to the PAC’s summit, but knew the path.
Comments
Recent News
-
Suburban One League/ 1 day ago
Cody Muller takes over Pennridge football
Pennridge hired Cody Muller to replace the retired Jeff Hollenbach as the varsity football...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
Boyertown’s Corinne Renninger signs with St. Francis University
Name: Corinne Renninger High School: Boyertown College Selection: Saint Francis University Sport: Women’s Soccer Club Affiliation: FC Europa Anticipated...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis headed to Stony Brook
Ardmore – Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis, who signed his National Letter of...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 days ago
‘Philly Special’ not anything unusual at Cardinal O’Hara
As soon as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took those fateful steps toward the line...
-
Central League/ 1 week ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...
-
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...
-
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...