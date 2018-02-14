North Penn’s Fisher, Souderton Area’s Ahart dive to SOL Continental titles

TOWAMENCIN >> Rachael Fisher’s long road to recovery led to the highest place on the medal stand and Wesley Ahart became the first Souderton Area diver in six years to capture a conference title.

Both seniors went out in style Wednesday night, winning gold in their final Suburban One League Continental Conference Championship appearance.

“It’s been a crazy road but I’m so excited to be back into the sport,” said Fisher, who missed her entire junior season with a torn ACL. “Being back with my teammates, it’s been amazing.”

“It’s my fourth leagues,” said Ahart, “and it feels really good to win it my senior year, and having my whole team behind me.”

Both divers amassed impressive scores at the Rick Carroll Natatorium, with Fisher topping the girls portion with a 451.10 and Ahart racking up a 509.80.

The Knights went one and two in the girls, with Maddie Zartman earning silver with a 399.95, and Central Bucks East’s Erin Shick grabbed the bronze with a 358.05.

On the boys side, North Penn’s Evan Meiers was a silver medalist with a 437.05 and Dan Cohen of Central Bucks South wore the bronze with a 433.10.

Going into her senior season, Fisher had not dove in a high school meet since sophomore year at states. She tore her ACL playing field hockey during the summer of 2016.

Out 11 months, she worked her way back with a passion.

“It wasn’t exactly how the plan went, but it made me into a better person,” Fisher said with a smile. “I’ll take it. It just made this all the much sweeter.

“It made me appreciate being back and being able to compete.”

Fisher pulled away early Wednesday night, executing a double twister — the first time she ever performed that dive in a meet. It was her night.

“It’s so nice. I felt like my confidence was a little shaky just because I hadn’t competed in so long but this definitely helped,” she said.

It was the fifth straight year North Penn won the gold in the girls event — Paige Burrell was the defending champion but the Knights got some underclassmen some experience. NP piled up 57 points.

“It’s so great. This program works so hard and to see it succeed year after year is awesome,” Fisher said of the boys and girls divers at NP, five of which scored points at Continentals. “Our coach (Kyle Goldbacher) is incredible. It’s looking good. I think we’re gonna have a pretty good postseason ahead of us.”

Ahart joined some pretty good company. He became the first Souderton diver to win Continentals since State Champion Ozzie Moyer pulled off a three-peat from 2010 to 2012.

Ahart distinguished himself with a tremendous front two and a half pike along with a terrific double twisting one and a half.

“This year, I really cleaned up a lot of my dives and I’ve just been performing a lot better at meets than I have in the past,” the senior said.

Next up: districts.

“I’m feeling really good,” Ahart said. “I’m gonna work on my higher (degree of difficulty) dives at practice just so I can come in strong and get in a good place to make states.”