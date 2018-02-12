Villa Maria Academy swimmer Alexa Turco is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The Villa Maria junior was a member of the Hurricanes’ gold medal-winning 200 free relay last year at the PIAA AA girls state meet. A versatile performer, she specializes in distance freestyle events, scoring points each year at states in the 500 freestyle, and her contributions have helped Villa Maria continue its string of seven consecutive state PIAA AA girls swimming championships. Villa Maria swimming coach Fritz Schumann said, “Alexa’s passion to train and compete has been contagious within the ranks of our team, helping to keep the team positive and with a ‘let’s go race’ mentality.” An excellent student, she is a member of the National Honor Society.

Q: What do you think was the key to the 200 free relay’s success at States last year? What is your most vivid memory of that race – can you share it with us?

A: Being a part of the winning 200 free relay at the PIAA AA states meet was an amazing and humbling experience. There were many things that contributed to the relay’s success, including precise relay starts, as well as the bond we all shared. Finding out we beat out our top competitor by 0.01 seconds was so exciting. Definitely one of my favorite memories of all time because I was able to carry on the Villa tradition.

Q: What do you think is your best event, and why?

A: My best event are the 1,000 and the 1,650 freestyle. From when I was younger my coaches have always discussed my strong endurance and stamina, naturally making me a distance swimmer.

Q: What is your most vivid memory from last year’s post-season (Districts and States) – can you share it with us?

A: My favorite memory from states last year was how much the entire team bonded. Last March, there was a snowstorm a couple days before competition. This snowed the team in, leaving us with lots of time together preparing for the meet.

Q: Can you walk us through a typical day, or cycle, of training?

A: I swim six days a week for two hours a day. In addition to this, I do three days of dry land training.

Q: What aspect of your swimming have you been working on the most recently?

A: This season, I have been working on my starts, turns, and my tempo. Additionally, I have been working on my butterfly stroke which I would consider my prime stroke. By working on my fly and starts I hope to help contribute to the relays at district and states.

Q: What pool did you first swim for? What is your favorite swimming venue, and why?

A: The first pool I swam for was Golden Ram Aquatics at West Chester University. I am still swimming there after 10 years. My favorite swimming venue is the Franklin and Marshall pool in Lancaster, where I have had many fond memories over the years.

Q: Who have been your biggest swimming mentors, and what was the most important thing each of them taught you?

A: I have had countless coaches who have all influenced me in many different ways during my swimming career. I first got my start in swimming with my first coach Hillary Heebner Elliot who is an amazing coach, teaching me the fundamental of swimming. From then on I fell in love with the sport. In the summer, my coaches Jeff and Kevin Bott taught me the importance of being on a team and the rich traditions of the Southern Chester County Swim League. My high school coaches Cathy Hay and Fritz Schumann teach me the significance of representing Villa Maria Academy and what it means to swim on a high school team. An last but not least, Scott Elliot has without a doubt been the most influential mentor, who embodied every aspect of what a great coach truly means. Scott always emphasized to stay positive, determined, and to always swim with heart.

Q: Tell us a little about your pre-meet preparation the day of a meet.

A: On the day of a meet, I try to get a lot of rest and eat a good meal. Most importantly, I also try to stay loose and relaxed because it helps make me less nervous. I always try to have fun regardless of how important a meet is, helping me swim faster.

Q: What has been your personal highlight of your swimming career outside of Villa Maria?

A: The highlight of my swimming career outside of Villa was the 1,650 yard freestyle when I did my best time and broke the club record at a meet at my club pool.

Q: What would you like to major in at college? Is there a particular career path that interests you at the present time?

A: I hope to major in nursing in college. I have a passion for helping others and I would like to do this in the future.

Q: Do you participate in any other extracurricular activities at Villa Maria?

A: I participate in the Athletic and Spirit Association at school where I am advocate for school spirit.

Fun facts – Alexa Turco

Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy.

Favorite athlete: Carson Wentz.

Favorite pre-meet pump-up song: “God’s Plan” by Drake.

Favorite team: Philadelphia Eagles.

Favorite place to visit: Maui, Hawaii.

Favorite pre-meet meal: Oatmeal and mangoes.

Favorite color: Baby pink.

Person I most admire: “Scott Elliot, my long time club coach is the person who I admire the most and was such an influence in my life. Unfortunately, Scott passed away this past July after battling cancer. Scott emphasized positivity, hard work ethic, and the will to fight to be successful in swimming. Scott’s famous quote of, ‘Find a way’ lives on in my everyday life.”

Family members: parents Victor and Suzanne, sister Lily.

