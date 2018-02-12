Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis headed to Stony Brook

Ardmore – Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis, who signed his National Letter of Intent to play football with Stony Brook, is joining a college program on the rise.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior, who also received scholarship offers from West Point, University of Maine and Monmouth, chose to join a program that enjoyed a 10-3 season last fall. Under veteran head coach Chuck Priore, the Seawolves have advanced to the upper echelon of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Friday, a signing ceremony was held at Lower Merion for Davis, who signed his NLI last December with Stony Brook. Davis is the only wide receiver in Stony Brook’s 16-player incoming freshman class. His father, Desmond Davis, played wide receiver at Interboro High School and at Ohio State in the mid-1980s.

“It’s not every day when an elite athlete like Deion walks into your program,” said Lower Merion football coach Bryan Scopelliti. “I am extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to coach him for four years, and I am excited to see what he does at the next level.”

Deion Davis was named after former football star Deion Sanders and, growing up, his favorite player was “Primetime.” But when he entered high school, his favorite player became Jarvis Landry, a wide receiver and punt returner for the Miami Dolphins.

“[Landry] is so explosive,” said Davis. “Once he gets the ball he’s got all the juke moves.”

The same could be said of Davis, who averaged 15 yards per catch last fall at Lower Merion. As a junior, he made 34 receptions.

When Davis was younger, he played running back, through his days in youth football for the King of Prussia Indians (now KOP Vikings), and later for Bala Cynwyd Middle School, where he was averaging several touchdowns per game.

Davis enjoyed a growth spurt from 5-foot-8 as an eighth grader to 6-foot-1 as a high school freshman, and was switched to wide receiver to take advantage of his height.

While the talented, versatile Davis was recruited as a wide receiver by Stony Brook, he also played defensive back for Lower Merion. His favorite high school football memory is when, as a sophomore defensive back, he made a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown in Lower Merion’s 41-24 win against Harriton.

Davis plans to major in business at Stony Brook, and eventually become a sports agent.