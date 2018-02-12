District 1 Basketball Tournament Brackets

Boys Basketball
Class 6A
Class 5A
Class 4A
Class 3A – D1/11 region
Class 2A
Class 1A
Girls Basketball
Class 6A
Class 5A
Class 4A
Class 3A – D1/11 region
Class 2A
Class 1A – D1/12 region
Fall Sports/ 4 hours ago
Boyertown’s Corinne Renninger signs with St. Francis University
Name: Corinne Renninger High School: Boyertown College Selection: Saint Francis University Sport: Women’s Soccer Club Affiliation: FC Europa Anticipated...
Fall Sports/ 7 hours ago
Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis headed to Stony Brook
Ardmore – Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis, who signed his National Letter of...
Fall Sports/ 4 days ago
‘Philly Special’ not anything unusual at Cardinal O’Hara
As soon as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took those fateful steps toward the line...
Central League/ 5 days ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...