Boyertown’s Corinne Renninger signs with St. Francis University

Name: Corinne Renninger

High School: Boyertown

College Selection: Saint Francis University

Sport: Women’s Soccer

Club Affiliation: FC Europa

Anticipated Major: Physicians assistant/Health Science

Parents: Jennifer and Robert Renninger

Other Schools Considered: Niagara University

Major Athletic Honors: 2017 First Team All-PAC/All-Area selection; 2016 First Team All-PAC, Second Team All-Area.

Academic/Community Service: National Honor Society

