Mancini shines at PCL Indoor Championships

Cardinal O’Hara’s Elizabeth Mancini put on quite a show at the Catholic League Indoor Track and Field Championships Sunday at Lehigh University.

The senior and Daily Times Runner of the Year in cross country won the mile and 3,000-meter run for the second year in a row, took third in the 800 and joined her sister Christine, Sydney McWilliams and Katie Till for a second-place finish in the 4 x 800-meter relay to help the Lions place second in the team competition behind Neumann-Goretti. Mancini’s time in the 800 (2:24.02) was a personal best.

Delco native Sydney Townsend won the 60 hurdles, 200, 400 and was on the winning 4 x 400-meter relay team to earn Performer of the Meet in the track events and lead Neumann-Goretti to the team title. Theresa Richardson of Conwell-Egan was named Outstanding Performer in the field events.

Christine Mancini also had a big day for O’Hara. She was second in both the 800 and mile, and teamed with Jesikah Boykin, Ava Medici and Rachel Bonfini for second in the 4 x 400, as well as being part of the 4 x 800.

Boykin took fourth in both the 60- and 200-meter dashes and joined Nadiye Andrews, Bridget Bennetta and Lindsey Crawford for fourth in the 4 x 200. Bonfini earned two individual medals with a fifth-place finish in the long jump and a sixth in the high jump. Till took third in the 3,000 and teamed up with McWilliams, Kaitlyn Durning and Erin Donovan for fifth in the DMR. Durning was fourth in the 3,000.

Hannah Oropollo had a productive day as Bonner & Prendergast took third in the team scoring. She tied her personal best in the pole vault (9-0) to win the event for the second year in a row. She also set the school record (33-¾) to take second in the triple jump. Oropollo teamed with Wrehdi Juwle, Omotayo Ogunbiyi and Briella Black for third in the 4 x 200, and joined Tori Engler, Ogunbiyi and Hannah Bierling for third in the 4 x 400.

Bierling’s versatility was on display. She won the shot put, joined Corrina O’Lock, Maggie Salter and Charlotte McDermott for second in the DMR, and O’Lock, Salter and Jenna Rastatter for third place in the 4 x 800.

Rastatter took second in the 3,000 and third in the mile. Salter was sixth in the 3,000, while teammate Samantha Gliwa was fourth in the mile. Jasmike Powell placed fourth in the shot for the Pandas.

Sydney Haye and Lauren Nigro earned the only medals for Archbishop Carroll. Haye was third in the triple jump and Nigro placed fifth in the 400.

Boys Track

Alton McKenley came home with quite a bit of hardware after helping Bonner & Prendergast finish fourth in the Catholic League Championships.

McKenley was second in the long jump with a personal best leap of 21-5¾. He also was fourth in both the 200- and 400-meter dashes and teamed up with Nwabueze Onyemachi, Nathaniel Ogunbiyi and Nasim Cooper for sixth in the 4 x 200.

Also for the Friars, Kyle Love placed fifth in the triple jump and Chilekasi Adele was sixth in the shot put. Tim O’Brien, Arian Ravenell, Brandon Murray and Brian McGarridy took fifth in the DMR. McGarridy, Murran, Arian Ravenell and Billy DiRita placed sixth in the 4 x 800.

Quasir Cottman was a triple medal winner for Cardinal O’Hara. He was fourth in the long jump and teamed with DaNeal Williams, Edwin Kolyan, Mac Mandeh for fifth in the 4 x 200 and Williams, Tim Murphy and Edwin Koiyan for fifth in the 4 x 400. Murphy anchored the DMR to sixth place. Kirk Griffin, Elijiah Babcock and Patrick Welsh also were on that relay. Babcock and Welsh joined Kirk Griffin and Thomas McNicholas for fourth in the 4 x 800. Derrick Patrick paced fifth in the 60-meter dash for the Lions.

Lamar Ramsey earned three medals to lead Archbishop Carroll. He was third in the long jump, and fourth in both the triple and high jumps.

Miles Green from St. Joseph’s Prep was the Outstanding Performer in the field events, while teammate Isaiah Ritchie earned the same honor in the track events.

La Salle won the team title, followed by the Prep and Father Judge.