Ingraham leads Bonner & Prendie to top seed

With a Catholic League regular season crown on the line, Bonner & Prendergast got off to a slow start Sunday. But the Friars eventually got things together to notch an important accolade.

Tariq Ingraham scored 23 points as Bonner & Prendergast overcame Cardinal O’Hara, 67-63, to finish its Catholic League schedule at 12-1 and secure the top seed in the playoffs that start this week.

Isaiah Wong added 19 points, Ajiri Johnson chipped in 12 and Donovan Rodriguez tallied eight points, going 4-for-4 from the line as part of a 20-for-24 effort at the charity stripe for the Friars (19-3). Bonner & Prendie trailed by six points at halftime but rallied, the Friars seventh win by seven points or fewer in the league this season.

Antwuan Butler led Cardinal O’Hara (10-11, 5-9) with 23 points. Jordan Hall, Garrett Ripp and Kyle Maska chipped in eight points each for the Lions, who are the eight seed and will visit No. 8 Ryan Wednesday in the play-in game.