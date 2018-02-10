Souderton wins outright SOL Continental title; PW’s Fortescue scores 1,000th point

Megan Walbrandt made three 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 17 points as the Souderton girls basketball team secured the outright Suburban One League Continental Conference title by rolling past William Tennent 59-28 Friday night.
Alana Cardona added 12 points and nine rebounds while Kate Connolly collected 10 points, five blocks and four assists for the Indians (20-2, 11-1 conference), who claim their first title since 2004 with a 14th straight victory.
Souderton led 36-11 at halftime.
Emma Stanfield and Haley Crossley both scored eight points to pace William Tennent (10-12, 1-11), which lost its fourth straight.
Plymouth Whitemarsh 71, Quakertown 9 >> Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Lauren Fortesecue scored her 1,000th career point in the second quarter and finished with 10 points as the Colonials finished 14-0 in the SOL American for the second straight season.
Taylor O’Brien scored 20 points to lead PW (20-2), which was up 40-5 at halftime.
Pennridge 59, Villa Joseph Marie 45 >> Pennridge outscored Villa Joseph Marie 19-9 in the third quarter to go up 47-32 as the Rams went on to win the non-league contest and finish the regular season 11-11 (4-8 SOL Continental.)
Rose McCormick paced Pennridge with 14 points while Brooke Bachtle and Emilee Cramer both scored 11 points.
