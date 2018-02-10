Scarduzio sets up Haverford for a win over Radnor

John Scarduzio assisted on the first two goals to pace Haverford to a 5-2 Central victory over Radnor.
Scarduzio set up Daniel Morris to give the Fords a 1-0 lead, and then he and Zachary Scuderi fed Ryan Fili to give Haverford a 2-0 advantage. Henry DeVoe made it 3-0 in the second period.
Landers Masterson scored both of his goals for Radnor in the third period.
In nonleague action:
Archbishop Carroll 3, Bonner & Prendergast 3 >> Morgan McLean’s goal with four seconds left in regulation helped the Patriots earn a draw with the Friars in overtime.
The Patriots scored twice in the final 2:04 to even the score. T.J. Puhl put home a pass from Jason Zambella with 2:04 left to the get Patriots within 3-2. Justin Mangan found McLean with the clock winding down for the equalizer. Zambella finished with one goal and one assist.
Tim Campbell scored twice, and Pat Jensen handed out two assists for the Friars.
In other nonleague action:
Great Valley 6, Interboro 3 >> Stephen Schwartz tallied twice in a 56-second span in the third period, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Bucs past the Patriots. Swartz also had an assist.
