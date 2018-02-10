McAteeer’s shot helps Garnet Valley cap perfect league slate

Garnet Valley’s girls basketball team can enjoy a relaxing off day Sunday thanks to some late heroics by Emily McAteer.
McAteer’s basketball with 17 seconds left was the difference in a 49-47 victory over Conestoga that completed an undefeated run by the Jaguars in the Central League.
By going undefeated, Garnet Valley advances to next Tuesday’s Central League championship game at Harriton against the winner of Sunday’s semifinal between Springfield and Haverford High. Tip-off in the final is 6 p.m.
Had Conestoga won, Garnet Valley (20-2, 16-0) would have had to play a semifinal game Sunday.
McAteer finished with 11 points. Brianne Borckly led Garnet Valley with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Nicole Barnes contributed 10 points, four assists and four steals.
Springfield 75, Radnor 43 >> Alexa Abbonizio poured in 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Cougars clinch second place in the league. Springfield plays Haverford in the league semifinals Sunday at Marple Newtown (2:15). The Fords secured third place with a 49-39 triumph over Lower Merion.
Rachel Conran added 12 points, Belle Mastropietro contributed 11 points, six assists and three steals, and Jordan Postiglione chipped in 10 for the Cougars, who hit 13 3-pointers.
Ridley 56, Upper Darby 30 >> Shannen Hinchey scored 15 points, and Gina D’Ambrosio added a career-high 13 points to pace the Green Raiders (5-17, 2-14). Lindsay Boyd chipped in with 11 points.
Kaitlyn Johnson led UD with 10 points.
In the Inter-Ac League:
Springside Chestnut Hill 50, Notre Dame 44 >> The Irish could not climb out of a 21-15 halftime hole. Mo’ne Davis led the Blue Devils with 16 points.
Maggie Pina topped Notre Dame (13-9, 8-3) with a game-high 19 points.
In nonleague action:
Cardinal O’Hara 44, Gloucester Catholic 35 >> Kenzie Gardler returned to the lineup and scored 16 points to lead the Lions. Maura Hendrixson chipped in with 12 points, and the O’Hara defense held Gloucester to 12 points in the first half.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 1 day ago
‘Philly Special’ not anything unusual at Cardinal O’Hara
As soon as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took those fateful steps toward the line...
-
Central League/ 2 days ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...
-
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...