McAteeer’s shot helps Garnet Valley cap perfect league slate

Garnet Valley’s girls basketball team can enjoy a relaxing off day Sunday thanks to some late heroics by Emily McAteer.

McAteer’s basketball with 17 seconds left was the difference in a 49-47 victory over Conestoga that completed an undefeated run by the Jaguars in the Central League.

By going undefeated, Garnet Valley advances to next Tuesday’s Central League championship game at Harriton against the winner of Sunday’s semifinal between Springfield and Haverford High. Tip-off in the final is 6 p.m.

Had Conestoga won, Garnet Valley (20-2, 16-0) would have had to play a semifinal game Sunday.

McAteer finished with 11 points. Brianne Borckly led Garnet Valley with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Nicole Barnes contributed 10 points, four assists and four steals.

Springfield 75, Radnor 43 >> Alexa Abbonizio poured in 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Cougars clinch second place in the league. Springfield plays Haverford in the league semifinals Sunday at Marple Newtown (2:15). The Fords secured third place with a 49-39 triumph over Lower Merion.

Rachel Conran added 12 points, Belle Mastropietro contributed 11 points, six assists and three steals, and Jordan Postiglione chipped in 10 for the Cougars, who hit 13 3-pointers.

Ridley 56, Upper Darby 30 >> Shannen Hinchey scored 15 points, and Gina D’Ambrosio added a career-high 13 points to pace the Green Raiders (5-17, 2-14). Lindsay Boyd chipped in with 11 points.

Kaitlyn Johnson led UD with 10 points.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Springside Chestnut Hill 50, Notre Dame 44 >> The Irish could not climb out of a 21-15 halftime hole. Mo’ne Davis led the Blue Devils with 16 points.

Maggie Pina topped Notre Dame (13-9, 8-3) with a game-high 19 points.

In nonleague action:

Cardinal O’Hara 44, Gloucester Catholic 35 >> Kenzie Gardler returned to the lineup and scored 16 points to lead the Lions. Maura Hendrixson chipped in with 12 points, and the O’Hara defense held Gloucester to 12 points in the first half.