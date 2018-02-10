Katrakazis, Rufo help Marple finish on a high note

A.J. Katrakazis pinned his opponent in under a minute and Nolan Rufo picked up a major decision victory as Marple Newtown handled Harriton, 49-15 in a Central League wrestling match. Katrakazis pinned Jarred Slomine in 50 seconds, and Rufo won his bout over Levi Rovner, 14-2.

Mohammed Iyoun defeated Owen Ryan in a 17-15 decision for the Tigers.

Also in the Central League:

Radnor 51, Springfield 19 >> Chris Henkel pinned Matt Gagliardi in 1:20, while Noah Pepper (2:48) and Jack Conley (2:41) also added pins for the Raiders. Tahmir Rider won his match over Tyler Forbes, 5-3, and Noah Trungen defeated Ethan Scott, 4-3 to close things out for Radnor.

The Cougars (2-11, 0-8) were led by David Dagirov, who pinned Steve Bowers in 1:31. Jake Methlie claimed an 8-0 decision in the 106-pound match, and A.J. Califano downed Blake Anderson 3-1 in the 138-pound bout.

In nonleague action:

Interboro 36, Ridley 32 >> Joe Forte got things started by pinning Sean O’Dolterty in 1:30 in the 182-pound match, and Jerry Curran also had a pin at 132 in 1:03 for the Bucs.

Chris Green picked up a 16-2 major decision in the 106-pound bout, and Jacy Shaak added a 10-2 win at 145 to pace the Green Raiders.