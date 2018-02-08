Delco Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders: Friday, Feb. 9

The following teams have reported games sparingly, or not at all, and whose players are not included among the scoring leaders:
Agnes Irwin
Chichester
Delco Christian
Points Per Game
(Players must have played in at least 70 percent of games)
Mahya Woodton, Academy Park 25.0
Maggie Pina, Notre Dame 18.3
Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 17.0
Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame 16.3
Molly Masciantonio, Archbishop Carroll 15.6
Ellie Mueller, Radnor 15.6
Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 15.3
Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 15.2
Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley 15.1
Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 14.8
Amanda Floyd, Interboro 14.0
Kenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara 13.6
Devon Adams, Marple Newtown 13.2
Grace Harding, Penncrest 13.0
Maura Hendrixson, Cardinal O’Hara 12.6
Erin Sweeney, Archbishop Carroll 12.3
Luca Mamula, Episcopal Academy 11.9
Jordan D’Ambrosio, Springfield 11.4
Erin Doherty, Haverford 11.3
Alexa Abbonizio, Springfield 11.3
Lindsay Haseltine, Christian Academy 10.7
Dakota McCaughan, Bonner & Prendergast 10.3
Seanna McNamara, Episcopal Academy 10.2
Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley 10.0
Megan Arndt, Penncrest 10.0
Belle Mastropietro, Springfield 9.9
3-Point Field Goals
Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 50
Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 49
Molly Masciantonio, Archbishop Carroll 47
Dakota McCaughan, Bonner & Prendergast 45
Alexa Abbonizio, Springfield 43
Seanna McNamara, Episcopal Academy 42
Maura Hendrixson, Cardinal O’Hara 38
Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 34
Abby Seasock, Sun Valley 33
Erin Doherty, Haverford 32
Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame 32
Maggie Pina, Notre Dame 32
Emily Monaghan, Bonner & Prendergast 30
Olivia Young, Marple Newtown 30
Kenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara 29
Brienne Williams, Radnor 28
Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 28
Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley 25
Taylor Flores, Academy Park 23
Taylor Smith, Academy Park 23
Mahya Woodton, Academy Park 23
Jordan D’Amrbosio, Springfield 23
Lindsay Haseltine, Christian Academy 21
Halle Robinson, Marple Newtown 21
Lindsay Boyd, Ridley 21
Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley 20
