Connect with us

Central League

Delco Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders: Friday, Feb. 9

Based on games reported to the Daily Times through Thursday, Feb. 8 

The following teams have reported games sparingly, or not at all,  and whose players are not included among the scoring leaders:

Agnes Irwin

Chichester

Delco Christian

 

Points Per Game

(Players must have played in at least 70 percent of games)

Mahya Woodton, Academy Park 25.0

Maggie Pina, Notre Dame 18.3

Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 17.0

Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame 16.3

Molly Masciantonio, Archbishop Carroll 15.6

Ellie Mueller, Radnor 15.6

Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 15.3

Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 15.2

Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley 15.1

Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 14.8

Amanda Floyd, Interboro 14.0

Kenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara 13.6

Devon Adams, Marple Newtown 13.2

Grace Harding, Penncrest 13.0

Maura Hendrixson, Cardinal O’Hara 12.6

Erin Sweeney, Archbishop Carroll 12.3

Luca Mamula, Episcopal Academy 11.9

Jordan D’Ambrosio, Springfield 11.4

Erin Doherty, Haverford 11.3

Alexa Abbonizio, Springfield 11.3

Lindsay Haseltine, Christian Academy 10.7

Dakota McCaughan, Bonner & Prendergast 10.3

Seanna McNamara, Episcopal Academy 10.2

Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley 10.0

Megan Arndt, Penncrest 10.0

Belle Mastropietro, Springfield 9.9

3-Point Field Goals

Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 50

Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 49

Molly Masciantonio, Archbishop Carroll 47

Dakota McCaughan, Bonner & Prendergast 45

Alexa Abbonizio, Springfield 43

Seanna McNamara, Episcopal Academy 42

Maura Hendrixson, Cardinal O’Hara 38

Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 34

Abby Seasock, Sun Valley 33

Erin Doherty, Haverford 32

Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame 32

Maggie Pina, Notre Dame 32

Emily Monaghan, Bonner & Prendergast 30

Olivia Young, Marple Newtown 30

Kenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara 29

Brienne Williams, Radnor 28

Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 28

Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley 25

Taylor Flores, Academy Park 23

Taylor Smith, Academy Park 23

Mahya Woodton, Academy Park 23

Jordan D’Amrbosio, Springfield 23

Lindsay Haseltine, Christian Academy 21

Halle Robinson, Marple Newtown 21

Lindsay Boyd, Ridley 21

Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley 20

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Central League