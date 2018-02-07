Connect with us

Winter Sports

Wrestling: String of pins helps Garnet Valley beat Ridley

A stretch of five consecutive pins, starting with Drew Maiers’s victory at 170 pounds, helped Garnet Valley pull away from Ridley and earn a 44-27 Central League wrestling decision Wednesday.

Brian West (182), Griffin Salus (195), Colton Deery (220) and Tommy Mahoney (285) followed with wins by fall for the Jaguars. Austin Filippone (160) and Eric Nickson (120) each won by major decision.

For the Green Raiders, Marty Cowan (126), Angelo Blythe (132), Davis Huth (138) and Jacy Shaak (145) all battled to close wins by decision. Chris Green was victorious by fall in the 106-pound bout.

In the Del Val League:

Chichester 60, Glen Mills 12 >> Mason McClure (126), Jeffrey Smarkolas (132), Josiah Nicols (138), Marquell Hudnell (152), Jovani Perez (160), Noah Harvey (170) and Faizan Raza (285) led the Eagles with pin fall victories. DJ McMaster (145) and Chris Mattero (182) claimed decisions..
Devante Bobby-Jacobs earned a pin in 2:15 for the Battlin’ Bulls.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Winter Sports