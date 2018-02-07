Walewska, Interboro stun Academy Park

Interboro won’t soon forget its senior night.
Senior forward Marta Walewska recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bucs to an upset of Del Val League champion Academy Park, 55-51.
The Bucs (10-12) came out on fire and led at halftime, 35-20. Amanda Floyd poured in a game-high 18 points to go with eight boards and seven assists, while freshman guard Keri Barnett tossed in eight points.
The victory puts the Bucs on the precipice of the 16th and final berth in next week’s District 1 Class 5A playoffs.
“We really did execute well, and it was nice to see our young team come together like this for the last league game,” Interboro coach Trish Phillips said.
For the second straight game, the Knights were without senior guard Mahya Woodton, who is the leading scorer in Delaware County. Shantalay Hightower led with 18 points, LaShay Jackson added 12 and Taylor Smith finished with 11.
In nonleague action:
Penn Wood 47, Christian Academy 29 >> Carle Andrews had a solid night with 12 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal for the Patriots (10-11). Saliea Matthews added 11 points and seven steals and Jada Hutt finished with seven points, nine rebounds, six blocks and three steals.
Hannah Sareyka and Britney Dike each scored nine points for TCA.
Top photo: Interboro’s Marta Walewska, pictured in a game last season, had 14 points and 17 rebounds in the Bucs’ 55-51 victory over Academy Park Wednesday.
Comments
Recent News
-
Central League/ 1 hour ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...
-
Fall Sports/ 5 days ago
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...