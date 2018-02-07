Walewska, Interboro stun Academy Park

Interboro won’t soon forget its senior night.

Senior forward Marta Walewska recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bucs to an upset of Del Val League champion Academy Park, 55-51.

The Bucs (10-12) came out on fire and led at halftime, 35-20. Amanda Floyd poured in a game-high 18 points to go with eight boards and seven assists, while freshman guard Keri Barnett tossed in eight points.

The victory puts the Bucs on the precipice of the 16th and final berth in next week’s District 1 Class 5A playoffs.

“We really did execute well, and it was nice to see our young team come together like this for the last league game,” Interboro coach Trish Phillips said.

For the second straight game, the Knights were without senior guard Mahya Woodton, who is the leading scorer in Delaware County. Shantalay Hightower led with 18 points, LaShay Jackson added 12 and Taylor Smith finished with 11.

In nonleague action:

Penn Wood 47, Christian Academy 29 >> Carle Andrews had a solid night with 12 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal for the Patriots (10-11). Saliea Matthews added 11 points and seven steals and Jada Hutt finished with seven points, nine rebounds, six blocks and three steals.

Hannah Sareyka and Britney Dike each scored nine points for TCA.

Top photo: Interboro’s Marta Walewska, pictured in a game last season, had 14 points and 17 rebounds in the Bucs’ 55-51 victory over Academy Park Wednesday.