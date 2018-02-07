Shipley’s Sam Sessoms scores 2,000th career point

Bryn Mawr >> Shipley senior point guard Sam Sessoms has joined the elite group of Philadelphia area high school basketball players who have scored 2,000 career points. And his 2,000th point was of the stuff that makes highlight reels.
Tuesday, in the Gators’ 55-42 win against Friends’ Central in the FSL semifinals, Sessoms reached the 2,000 point mark when he drove the lane, put the ball behind his back and hit a runner in the lane while getting fouled to give his team an early 14-8 lead.
“To be among those who scored 2,000 points in Philadelphia high school history is an honor and a great accomplishment,” said Sessoms, who finished with 37 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists. “Beating Friends’ Central in the FSL playoffs made it even better.”
The timing was perfect too.
Shipley boys’ basketball head coach Phil D’Ambrosio said, “It was awesome and it could not have come on a better day. For the past week as it was inching closer, Sam was trying to map things out and figure out when it was going to happen. He really wanted to do it at home in front of everyone.”
Sessoms closed the first quarter scoring the last two baskets to give Shipley a 9-8 lead they did not relinquish the rest of the afternoon.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 5 days ago
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...