Shipley’s Sam Sessoms scores 2,000th career point

Bryn Mawr >> Shipley senior point guard Sam Sessoms has joined the elite group of Philadelphia area high school basketball players who have scored 2,000 career points. And his 2,000th point was of the stuff that makes highlight reels.

Tuesday, in the Gators’ 55-42 win against Friends’ Central in the FSL semifinals, Sessoms reached the 2,000 point mark when he drove the lane, put the ball behind his back and hit a runner in the lane while getting fouled to give his team an early 14-8 lead.

“To be among those who scored 2,000 points in Philadelphia high school history is an honor and a great accomplishment,” said Sessoms, who finished with 37 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists. “Beating Friends’ Central in the FSL playoffs made it even better.”

The timing was perfect too.

Shipley boys’ basketball head coach Phil D’Ambrosio said, “It was awesome and it could not have come on a better day. For the past week as it was inching closer, Sam was trying to map things out and figure out when it was going to happen. He really wanted to do it at home in front of everyone.”

Sessoms closed the first quarter scoring the last two baskets to give Shipley a 9-8 lead they did not relinquish the rest of the afternoon.