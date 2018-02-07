McCaughan, Bonner & Prendergast defense deny Ryan late

After Dakota McCaughan drilled a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining to give Bonner & Prendergast a 55-54 lead over Archbishop Ryan Tuesday night, the Ragdolls had two chances to steal the victory.

The Pandas defense, though, was equal to the task.

Ryan missed a shot, grabbed the offensive rebound and called timeout with one second left to set up a final play, but the Pandas did not let the Ragdolls get off a shot to nail down the 55-54 final and secure the fifth seed in the upcoming Catholic League girls basketball tournament. The Pandas will take on fourth-seeded Archbishop Carroll.

McCaughan led the Pandas (13-9, 8-4) with 15 points. She also had four assists. Nyah Garrison added 13 points and Alexis Gleason contributed 12 points and five rebounds.

Also in the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 61, West Catholic 50 >> With Kenzi Gardler nursing a minor injury, Maura Hendrixson took over to help the Lions clinch third place. O’Hara takes on Archbishop Ryan in the second round of the PCL playoffs.

Hendrixson scored 28 points and did most of her damage in the second half. She scored 10 points in the third quarter to stake the Lions to a 45-30 lead and then went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to keep the Burrs at bay.

Steph Huseby, Molly Paolino and Meghan Ricker chipped in with eight points each.

Archbishop Carroll 57, Lansdale Catholic 48 >> Molly Masciantonio and Harlem Jennings combined for 36 points as the Patriots locked up the fourth-seed for the PCL playoffs and will face the Bonner & Prendergast in the first round.

Masciantonio led the way with 21 points. Jennings pitched in with 15.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Episcopal Academy 51, Penn Charter 46 >> Cara Harty scored all eight of her points in the third quarter to help the Churchwomen (11-10, 6-4) opening up a commanding 40-29 lead.

Olivia Dirks paced the offense with 15 points. Seanna McNamara pitched in with 12 points.

In the Del Val League:

Penn Wood 55, Chester 47 >> The Patriots took control in the middle periods behind the play of Raquel Curry and Carle Andrews. Curry led PW with 18 points, while Andrews had 15. Destiney Gibson had career highs in points (27) and rebounds (20) for the Clippers. Monique Colbert added seven points and 18 boards.

In nonleague action:

Sun Valley 48, Pottstown 44 >> Maddie Michael and Maya Jacyszyn combined for 30 points to lead the Vanguards to victory on senior night.

Michael led SV with 17 points. Jacyszyn chipped in with 13. Sun Valley held Pottstown to 16 points in the second half to erase a 28-20 halftime deficit.