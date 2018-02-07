Chester, Haverford School clinch league titles

The heavy lifting for the titles had been already taken care of, but Tuesday marked a chance for celebration for both Chester and Haverford School.

The two schools wrapped up their respective outright league titles Tuesday – Chester with a 44-33 win over Del Val foe Penn Wood; Haverford School by trouncing Springside Chestnut Hill, 62-43, to finish off the Inter-Ac.

Brian Randolph hit three 3-pointers to lead Chester with 18 points in a rare offense-starved game that entered the fourth quarter in the 20s. Eleven of Randolph’s points came in the final frame where Chester held a 19-5 edge. Randolph added 10 rebounds.

Michael Smith supplied nine points on three triples, and Karell Watkins paired six points with seven rebounds and four blocks for the Clippers (15-6, 9-0 Del Val). The Clippers had mathematically clinched the outright title Monday when Academy Park beat second-place Chichester.

The Fords cut down the nets on their home court Tuesday for their first league title since 1999. But details of the game were not reported.

Also in the Del Val:

Glen Mills 42, Interboro 32 >> Tarik Bey scored nine points in each the first and fourth quarters to record a game-high 20 as the Battlin’ Bulls continued their surge with a three-game winning streak. Khelon Kirkland added 15 points for Glen Mills (7-13, 3-6).

Carley Jones scored 14 points to lead Interboro (1-10, 0-9), which scored just eight points across the middle two quarters.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Malvern Prep 77, Episcopal Academy 58 >> Matt Dade scored 25 points, and Jack O’Reilly tallied 10 points to get in double-figures for the third straight game. But EA (10-14, 2-7) was no match for 23 points from Isaac White and 20 from Deuce Turner.

In nonleague play:

Sun Valley 73, Pope John Paul II 53 >> Marvin Freeman returned from a three-game absence with 29 points, and Vinny Deangelo was a perfect 11-for-11 from the line for 26 points as the Vanguards (14-6) led by 16 at the half to make quick work of the Golden Panthers. Lance Stone added nine points for Sun Valley, which has won four straight games.