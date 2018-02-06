Roe helps Haverford go a long way in tipping Garnet Valley

Danny Roe scored 20 points Monday, including a critical late 3-pointer, lifting Haverford to a come-from-behind, 63-62 victory over Garnet Valley to introduce a little chaos into the Central League standings.

Roe drained four 3-point shots. J.T. Smyth added 17 points, including three 3-pointers. The Fords (8-12, 6-9) made 11 3-pointers and outscored the Jags, 22-14, in the fourth quarter. Garnet Valley shot 1-for-4 from the line in the final eight minutes.

Austin Laughlin tabbed 34 points for Garnet Valley, which fell to 16-6, 10-5 in the Central League and a three-way tie for third place with Upper Darby and Conestoga. The Jags play Conestoga Wednesday.

Greg Vlassopoulos added 14 points, and Cade Brennan provided 11 for Garnet Valley.

Also in the Central League:

Upper Darby 52, Conestoga 39 >> Magd Abelwahab bagged 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and Diby Keita had 13 as UD swept the season series with Stoga.

Visiting Upper Darby (15-6, 10-5) did not trail as it pulled into a three-way tie with Garnet Valley and Conestoga in the Central.

Shane Scott topped the Pioneers with 10 points.

STRATH HAVEN 61, RADNOR 38 >> Chris Rosini tied a season-high with 11 points for the visiting Panthers (9-12, 5-10). Cooper Driscoll had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards.

Vernon Harper contributed 11 points and six rebounds for the host Raiders.

MARPLE NEWTOWN 64, HARRITON 48 >> The Tigers won their eighth straight game as Mike May saved nine of his 16 points for the fourth quarter, adding four assists and six rebounds. Matt Peel provided 15 points, including seven in the final quarter, and mixed in seven rebounds. Tommy Gardler fired 14 points. The Tigers (13-8, 9-6) held a 24-9 edge in the final quarter.

For Harriton, Nick Bugbee had 14 points, Lance Chestnut 13.

Anthony Paoletti had six points and six rebounds for the host Tigers.

PENNCREST 62, SPRINGFIELD 33 >> Tyler Norwood delivered 20 points for the Lions (19-2, 13-2) in their seventh straight win. Malcolm Williams added 11 points as Penncrest jumped out to an 18-0 lead after one quarter.

For Springfield (8-13, 8-7), Frank Durham scored 17.

In the Del Val League:

ACADEMY PARK 62, CHICHESTER 49 >> Billy Martin’s 18 points paced the visiting Knights. Shermik Lofton and Kamrohn Roundtree added 11 apiece. Tahriq Marrero chipped in with 10 for AP (7-14, 4-5).

AP’s win clinches the outright Del Val title for Chester.

Daquan Granberry deposited 17 points for Chichester (14-7, 6-3).

In nonleague action:

GLEN MILLS 72, CHESTER CHARTER SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS 53 >> Khelon Kirkland had nine of his 19 points in the second quarter to lift the host Bulls. Tarik Bey provided 16 points. Nique Simmons had 14 points, depositing two three-pointers in the second quarter for the Bulls (6-13).

For CCSA (8-13), Bruce Rogers scored 14 points, Timmy Evans 13 and Davante Morris 11.