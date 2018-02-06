Friends’ Central senior Gabby Wilkinson wins mile run at Millrose Games

Friends’ Central School senior Gabrielle Wilkinson won the mile run at the 2018 Millrose Games Feb. 3 held at the Armory in New York City. It was the 111th running of the Millrose Games.

The University of Florida-bound Wilkinson ran a tactical race and positioned herself to take the lead on the last 200 meters, splitting a 33.85. She recorded a time of 4:42.94, ranked No. 1 in Pennsylvania and the United States. Her performance now ranks Wilkinson as No. 3 overall in the Milesplit50 girls’ indoor 2018 rankings.

In addition to recording the second fastest mile in Pennsylvania state history that was just .36 seconds off the state record, this performance bettered her personal record by 12 seconds. Wilkinson is currently ranked No. 1 in the United States for the following indoor track events: 1,000-meter run (2:47.22), 1,500-meter run (4:24.34), and the mile run (4:42.94).