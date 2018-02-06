Durkin’s four wins give boost to Sun Valley

Keeley Durkin was the catalyst for Sun Valley as she helped the Vangaurds win the 200 medley relay to get things started and added three more victories in a 106-75 nonleague girls swimming victory over Marple Newtown Tuesday.

Durkin also picked up wins in the 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle relay. Teammate Madison Mazon had an impressive day, too. She was on the winning 200 medley relay and took top honors in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. Jenna Johnson (200 medley relay, 100 free) and Lauren Bondrowski (200 medley relay, 200 free relay) also came up big for the Vanguards.

For the Tigers, Kayla Hammond took home the 200 free with a time of 2:14.35 and contributed to her team’s win in the 400 free relay.

Boys Swimming

Matt Gray and Michael Hannig put together outstanding performances, winning four events each as Marple Newtown rolled to a 104-81 nonleague victory over Sun Valley.

Gray tallied wins in the 200 medley relay, 100 free and breaststroke, and 400 free relay. Hannig also was on the triumphant 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, and touched the wall first in the 200 IM and 100 back. Finn Gunther did his part for the Tigers, claiming the 200 and 500 free, and taking part in the 400 free relay.

Grant Michaels led the way for the Vanguards. He won the 50 free and helped SV win the 200 free relay.