Coppola’s odd double win directs Upper Darby past Bonner & Prendergast

John Coppola’s day got really busy right in the middle of Monday’s meet with Bonner & Prendergast, much to the benefit of Upper Darby.
Coppola pulled the unusual back-to-back double of winning the 50 freestyle and diving as Upper Darby’s boys claimed a 100-71 nonleague win.
Coppola was quickest in the sprint in 26.18 seconds. He quickly regrouped and won diving with a score of 168.45. Coppola later led off the winning 400 free relay.
Mac Lehman won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, and Jake Muldoon claimed the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke for Upper Darby, with both swimming legs on the victorious 200 medley and 400 free relays. Hunter Youngblood won the 200 and 500 free and led off the winning 200 free relay.
In the Central League:
Garnet Valley 104, Springfield 74 >> Freshman Matthew Hurford won the 100 fly and 100 breast, and swam the breaststroke leg on the winning 200 medley relay to power the Jaguars. James Greek (200 IM, 400 free) and Kennett Datta (50 and 100 free) also won twice each for the Jags, and Shane Scudder claimed the 100 back.
Matthew Seifried was quickest to the wall in the 200 free for Springfield, and Etienne Arnoult’s score of 158.50 earned top honors in diving.
Girls Swimming
Alex Hipp and Lucy Townend tied for the victory in the 100-meter breast in a District 1 consideration time of 1:11.07, showing the depth of Garnet Valley in a 95-85 Central League win over Springfield.
Paige Kouh won the 200 IM for the Jags, while Noelle DiClemente and Anastasia Erley won the 100 fly and 400 free, respectively. Lindsey Chapman and Carson Chapman went 1-2 in diving for GV.
Springfield’s Carly Swartz won the 100 and 200 free, while freshman Laura Jones eked out a win in the 50.
In nonleague action:
Upper Darby 81, Bonner & Prendergast 53 >> Between Claire (50 and 100) and Margaret Hamilton (200), the Royals dominated the freestyle events. The duo also combined for the win in the 200 medley relay. Grace Purcell added a victory in the 100 breast.
Bonner & PRendie’s Clair McBlain won the 100 fly and 200 IM, and Julianna Fanelli took first in the 500.
