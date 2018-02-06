Archbishop Carroll point guard Molly Masciantonio is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The 5-foot-10 senior point guard has been averaging 15.2 ppg this season with 39 three-pointers (as of Feb. 6). Last winter, she was a second team All-Delco and All-Catholic League selection as well as a first team All-Main Line pick, averaging 10.5 points per game and four rebounds per contest as the Patriots advanced to the PIAA 5A state quarterfinals. Carroll head coach Renie Shields said, “Molly has been a valuable member of the Carroll team since her arrival at Carroll. She has been selfless in her play, a hard worked and an awesome teammate. Her play this year has been a result of the hard work she has put in during the off-season. We are happy to see the hard work pay off.”

Q: What do you feel has been the biggest key to your productive scoring this season?

A: I would have to say shooting and being able see the court are key to my productive season. The biggest key to my success in shooting is practice, not only at team practices but I practice all the time on my own time. To get my team to win I know I have to step up and score, but I can only do this with the help of my teammates as well. Being a good three point shooter can certainly be key in winning games.

Q: Can you tell us a little about your basketball training during the past off-season – what you did to improve?

A: The last two years I have really concentrated on my diet and tried to get stronger. Coach Renie, Erin Shields, and our whole coaching staff give us workout schedules during the off season that have helped me improve a lot. However, there is one person who I worked with this past off season who really helped me bring my game to the next level and his name is James Clark (JC). He is a great trainer who has helped me both physically and mentally on the court. He is overseas right now and I wish he was here to watch us play.

Q: What do you feel is currently the strongest aspect of your game? What are you working on most at the current time?

A: The strongest aspect of my game would be running the offense. This includes passing to get the best shot possible and knowing when to take the shot myself. As point guard it is my responsibility that everyone knows where they should be. Shooting is my strength that I bring onto the court but seeing the best shot and getting them the ball is equally important.

Q: What is your most vivid memory of last season – can you share it with us?

A: I guess winning a tough game against Harrisburg in the state tournament was the most fun. There was a big crowd, and it was a tough physical game and we were able to beat a really good team. The year before we were knocked out on a last second shot in our second game, so coming back from that and going further last year was a lot of fun. I wish we could have won one more game and had a chance to play. I also had fun traveling with my team.

Q: How do you see your role of leadership on this team?

A: I have been the starting point guard the last three years, so my job is to run the offense, protect the ball, and get the ball where it needs to go to help us score and on defense to make sure we are all communicating and getting stops. As a senior and captain of the team this year, I just try and make everyone comfortable, not to get to high or too low and to make sure we are on the same page. I love my teammates. I want us to play together and win as long as we can.

Q: What in your opinion is the biggest key to being a standout rebounder?

A: We are not a really big team, so rebounding is all about teamwork and who wants the ball more. Being one of the tallest on the team as point guard, really helps my game rebounding. If we make it hard for the other team to shoot, and when they do, if we do our jobs and box out, its easier to get rebounds. The key is to make good decisions when we rebound and transition to offense.

Q: Who have been your most important basketball mentors, and what was the most important thing you learned from each of them?

A: What better mentors can I have than Renie and Erin Shields. They were great players and are great teachers. They have really pushed me the last few years to be a better basketball player and to be a leader on the court. They didn’t just teach me x’s and o’s but what it takes to be the best you can be. JC has been a great influence as well. He has a way to communicate and identify strengths and weaknesses and help you get better. I appreciate all they have done for me.

Q: What colleges are among your current favorites? What do you think you might want to major in at college? Is there a career path that particularly interests you at the present time?

A: My goal and dream is to continue to play basketball in college. I am still hoping to have a chance to play D1 but there are a few colleges I really like. UMBC is a great school and not too far from home, and Holy Family is a great school as well. I am very interested in psychology and would like to be a psychiatrist some day.

Q: What extracurricular activities are you involved with at Carroll other than basketball? What sparked your interest in these particular activities?

A: My sister Kate and I played varsity volleyball for Carroll as well. So on top of schoolwork, from August through March we are really busy with sports. I played AAU basketball for years and that starts right after high school basketball ends and goes thru July so its hard to do other activities. We love to support the other Carroll teams when we can, and we do community projects with our teams which is always fun.

Fun facts – Molly Masciantonio

Favorite show: Dr. Phil.

Favorite pre-game pump-up song: PNB Rock songs and Bartier Cardi by Cardi B.

Favorite basketball player: Steph Curry.

Favorite pregame meal: Skittles.

Favorite color: Mint green.

Person I most admire: “My twin sister Kate. We have been together since birth and I couldn’t imagine my life without her. She is my biggest supporter and tells me like it is when I need it. I will be separated from her in college for the first time in my life, so I will have to get used to being without her.”

Family members: parents James and Susanne, sisters Kate and Erica.

