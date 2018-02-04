Haverford School bounces back to stretch winning streak

A day after clinching a share of a first Inter-Ac title in 19 years, there was no hangover for Haverford School, which used 23 Christian Ray points to steamroll Peddie School, 75-54, in nonleague action.

Kharon Randolph scored 17 points, and Nasir Smith and Gavin Burke contributed 10 apiece for the Fords (18-5). Haverford flashed its roster depth barely 12 hours after routing Malvern Prep, 83-58, Friday to move to 8-0 in the Inter-Ac.

In the Ches-Mont league:

Sun Valley 74, W.C. Henderson 61 >> Vinny DeAngelo scored a game-high 25 points, and Isaac Kennon followed him with 20 as the Vanguards won their third straight game. Shahir Brown-Morris added 11 points for Sun Valley (13-6).

In nonleague action:

Delco Christian 55, Mount Calvary 26 >> Tyler Penley and Obinna Nwobodo scored 10 points each as the Knights (11-8) pulled away via a second-quarter shutout, 14-0. Eight Knights supplied at least four points.

Chichester 79, Oxford 48 >> DaQuan Granberry worked the boards with 17 rebounds to go with a game-high 18 points, and Amiri Stewart scored 10 points and dished seven assists as the Eagles (14-6) spread the scoring wealth. Josh Hankins scored 13 points, and Josh Smith added 12.

Unionville 61, Strath Haven 35 >> AJ Santisi and Ryan Morris tallied eight points each, but the Panthers (8-12) trailed 17-8 after one quarter and never made up the ground.

Coatesville 62, Springfield 44 >> Mike Webb scored 27 points, but the Cougars (8-12) couldn’t get going away from home.

Downingtown East 69, Haverford 46 >> Danny Roe scored 15 points and JT Smyth added 14, but the Fords (7-12) couldn’t keep pace.