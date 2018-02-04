Haverford School bounces back to stretch winning streak

A day after clinching a share of a first Inter-Ac title in 19 years, there was no hangover for Haverford School, which used 23 Christian Ray points to steamroll Peddie School, 75-54, in nonleague action.
Kharon Randolph scored 17 points, and Nasir Smith and Gavin Burke contributed 10 apiece for the Fords (18-5). Haverford flashed its roster depth barely 12 hours after routing Malvern Prep, 83-58, Friday to move to 8-0 in the Inter-Ac.
In the Ches-Mont league:
Sun Valley 74, W.C. Henderson 61 >> Vinny DeAngelo scored a game-high 25 points, and Isaac Kennon followed him with 20 as the Vanguards won their third straight game. Shahir Brown-Morris added 11 points for Sun Valley (13-6).
In nonleague action:
Delco Christian 55, Mount Calvary 26 >> Tyler Penley and Obinna Nwobodo scored 10 points each as the Knights (11-8) pulled away via a second-quarter shutout, 14-0. Eight Knights supplied at least four points.
Chichester 79, Oxford 48 >> DaQuan Granberry worked the boards with 17 rebounds to go with a game-high 18 points, and Amiri Stewart scored 10 points and dished seven assists as the Eagles (14-6) spread the scoring wealth. Josh Hankins scored 13 points, and Josh Smith added 12.
Unionville 61, Strath Haven 35 >> AJ Santisi and Ryan Morris tallied eight points each, but the Panthers (8-12) trailed 17-8 after one quarter and never made up the ground.
Coatesville 62, Springfield 44 >> Mike Webb scored 27 points, but the Cougars (8-12) couldn’t get going away from home.
Downingtown East 69, Haverford 46 >> Danny Roe scored 15 points and JT Smyth added 14, but the Fords (7-12) couldn’t keep pace.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...
-
Fall Sports/ 5 days ago
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Fall Sports/ 5 days ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...