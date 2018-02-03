Souderton keeps rolling, earns win over Pennridge

FRANCONIA >> Megan Bealer and Megan Walbrandt were hitting threes, Alana Cardona was dominating the post, and Souderton Area was soon fast-breaking its way to a 20-0 lead over rival Pennridge.
“We knew that Pennridge was probably gonna come out pretty intense because of their (63-59 win over Central Bucks West) last night,” said Big Red 5-foot-11 senior forward Alana Cardona. “We wanted to match their intensity, which we did.
“And run the game through our intensity and be able to take control.”
Souderton surely looked and played like the top seed in District 1-6A, pulling away early to its 12th consecutive win, 65-20 over visiting rival Pennridge.
“Earlier in the week when we played them (in a win for Souderton), Kate (Connolly) and I still got a lot of really good post looks,” Cardona said. “So I think part of it was seeing where we could score and the looks were there.
“So it was just about taking advantage of it.”
Souderton, running smoothly under acting coach Ben Bowman (Lynn Carroll is taking time off after giving birth last week), raised its record to 18-2, including a first-place, 9-1 mark in the Suburban One League Continental Conference.
Big Red is closing in on a conference crown, with games at CB West Tuesday and at home against William Tennent Thursday.
“It’s good momentum going forward,” Cardona said of the 9-1 record in the Continental.
Cardona scored 10 first-quarter points in helping to get Big Red out to a 20-0 lead and a 24-2 advantage after one.
With her back to the basket, Cardona’s short, turnaround jumper was the one that put the lead into double digits at 11-0. Quick ball movement and an ability to find the open shot allowed good looks for Bealer and Walbrandt, who connected from three-point range to widen the margin.
Tori Dowd capped off a fast break to keep Souderton rolling.
Pennridge did find some rhythm in the second quarter, with Brooke Bachtle and Emilee Cramer each hitting a three and Rose McCormick adding a basket.
But Big Red, firmly in command, led 37-10 at the break. Cardona’s 12 points led all scorers and Connolly added eight.
“I think we’re playing really well,” Cardona said. “We struggled in the beginning (of the season) a little with our defense but now our defense is really picking it up and it’s really where we like it to be.
“We’re also pushing the ball and getting it down court a lot, so we’re playing really well. And we’re playing as a team, which is really good. We’re always looking for the open person.”
The bulk of Souderton’s early points came off assists. Cardona would finish with a game-high 14 points, Bealer had 13, Connolly scored 11 and Dowd had eight.
Pennridge (9-10, 3-7 conference) still has a good shot at the district playoffs, with two conference games and a non-league clash on tap for this week.
“I think it was a pretty emotional game (Friday night) and everybody used up a lot of energy. It’s just something they gotta try to work through,” Rams coach Mike Elton said. “They were flat. It’s been a long week for them — four games and they’ve all been top schools.
“We just have to go back to work.”
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 1 day ago
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...
-
Fall Sports/ 5 days ago
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Fall Sports/ 5 days ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...