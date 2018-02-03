Pina seals deal for Notre Dame in win over Episcopal Academy

Maggie Pina’s clutch shooting and Notre Dame’s lockdown defense went a long way Saturday.
Pina scored 16 points, including two free throws with 42 seconds left to give Notre Dame vital breathing room in a 46-43 Inter-Ac win over Episcopal Academy to solidify the Irish’s hold on second place in the league.
Mandy McGurk buried four 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 18 points for Notre Dame (13-8, 8-2), which held EA to 12 points in the second half to overturn a 12-point halftime deficit.
Luca Mamula led the Churchwomen with 10 points. Olivia Dirks and Seanna McNamara scored nine each, the latter via three 3-pointers.
In the Catholic Academies League:
Sacred Heart 45, Villa Joseph Marie 39 >> Agnes Freind scored 10 points, and Eileen Piombino, Kyra Quigley and Caitlin Hughes chipped in eight points each for the Lions (10-10, 2-5).
In nonleague action:
W.C. Henderson 70, Academy Park 69 >> It took a last-second 3-pointer from Maddie DePrisco to keep Henderson’s record unblemished and fend off the Knights in a potential District 1 Class 5A playoff preview.
Mahya Woodton led the Knights (14-6) with 22 points. Shantalay Hightower added 19, and the Taylors (Flores and Smith) hit three 3-pointers for nine points each. AP canned 12 trifectas on the day.
Chester 44, Upper Darby 43 >> Manija Ashe’s free throw with 42 seconds left put Chester up for good. Ashe scored seven points.
Shaymoni DeShields led Chester (6-11) with 13 points. Sakina Brice paired eight points with 10 steals, and Destiney Gibson collected 12 boards to go with seven points.
Emma Blewett led Upper Darby with 16 points, and Gabby Liberio chipped in 11.
Radnor 57, Friends’ Central 51 >> Ellie Mueller accumulated yet another double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Brienne Williams and Julia Rigolizzo scored nine points each as the Raiders (13-7) led by 13 after one quarter and never looked back. Holly Holtsberg added eight points for Radnor.
Strath Haven 55, Sun Valley 50 >> Danielle McNeely scored a game-high 21 points as Strath Haven broke open a game that was tied after three quarters. Tori Vieira added 12 points, and Margo Hotham provided eight.
Maya Jacyszyn paced Sun Valley with 17 points. Abby Seasock contributed 13 and Maddie Michael tossed in 11 for the Vanguards.
Penn Wood 60, Mastery Charter North 48 >> Carle Andrews splashed home four 3-pointers to score 17 points, and Saleia Matthews added 14 points for the Patriots, who got 12 points from Raquel Curry.
Haverford 38, Kennett 23 >> Lindsay Lane scored 11 big points in a low-scoring affair, and Erin Doherty hit three triples for nine points as the Fords notched an away win.
Ewing Township 61, Bonner & Prendergast 42 >> Nyah Garrison poured in a team-high 15 points, but the Pandas struggled in their trip to New Jersey.
