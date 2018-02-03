Donnelly’s distance PR is good as gold at Lehigh

Haverford High’s Mike Donnelly shaved nearly 29 seconds off his personal best to win the 3,000-meter run in the Division I portion of the Track and Field Coaches Association of Greater Philadelphia meet at Lehigh Saturday.

Donnelly, a sophomore, crossed the finish line in 9 minutes, 11.90 seconds. His previous best was 9:30.76, according to pa.milesplit.com. Teammate Brendan Campbell turned in his best time (2:02.78) to take fifth in the 800.

Upper Darby was the only other Delco team to win gold. The Royals were first in the 4 x 200 (1:33.91). Jalen Camille took third in the 200 in a personal best time of 23.52 seconds.

Larry Coaxum of Garnet Valley placed second in the long jump with a personal best leap of 20 feet, 4 inches. The Jaguars also claimed second in the 4 x 400 (3:30.65).

Chester’s Malachi Langley and Lamaj Curry both earned bronze medals. Langley was third in the 400 (52.00), and Curry finished ran a personal-best 1:58.52 to place third in the 800.

Tayvan Williams of Penn Wood leaped a personal-best 19-11 ¾ to finish third in the long jump. Teammate Madda Ngaima was sixth in the 60 hurdles (9.05).

Girls Track

Cardinal O’Hara’s Christine Mancini, Haverford High’s Cecilia Katcavage and Penn Wood’s 4 x 200-meter relay team claimed gold medals in Friday’s Delaware Valley Girls Track Coaches Association meet at Lehigh.

Mancini won the 600 in a personal-best time of 1:37.40. Katcavage captured the shot put for the fourth time this season with a heave of 36-11 ½.

The Patriots won the 4 x 200 in a state qualifying time of 1:48.56. It was Penn Wood’s best time of the season. The Patriots were third in the 4 x 800 in a state qualifying time of 9:49.66.

Notre Dame’s Jessica Schneider and Haverford’s Britt Riegler also qualified for the state meet. Schneider was second in the 800 (2:20.09). Riegler leaped a personal-best 17-7 ¾ to take fourth in the long jump.

A number of athletes and relay teams met the qualifying standards for the Meet of Champions. Strath Haven’s Dana Hubbell qualified with a sixth-place finish in the 60 hurdles (9.72).

Wilbertrice Boduo took fourth in the 400 in a PR of 1:02.55. Penn Wood’s Breanna Wood was sixth (1:02.92). Dana Hubbell from Strath Haven took sixth in the 60 hurdles (9.72). Lauren Cawley placed third in the 300 (44.59).

Sanaiya Watts was sixth in the 800 (2:23.40), and Springfield’s Aidan Gallager (3:33.04) and Ridley’s Jackie Scandle (3:43.30) were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 1,000.

In the field, Springfield’s Symphonie Blalock’s personal-best throw of 36-4 ¼ earned second in the shot put. Meghan Lynch of Ridley (35-10) and Upper Darby’s Siani Barnes (34-10 ½) were second and fifth, respectively in the triple jump. Hannah Oropollo of Bonner & Prendergast tied for sixth in the pole vault (9-0).

Chester (10:01.86) placed fourth in the 4 x 800, while Garnet Valley (1:50.34) and Cardinal O’Hara (1:51.130 were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 4 x 200.