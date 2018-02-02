Sun Valley’s 200 free relay sets school record in loss to Rustin

Sun Valley’s Jenna Johnson, Madison Mazon, Lauren Bondrowski and Keeley Durkin broke a team record in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:46.89 Thursday. The Vanguards lost a Ches-Mont League meet to West Chester Rustin, 110-74.

Durkin was victorious in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:06.46. Sun Valley’s 400 free relay of Nicole Ferraccio, Bondrowski, Chelsea Brees and Samantha Hocker won with a time of 4:40.02.

In the Central League:

Ridley 104, Upper Darby 81 >> Marisela Rechner sure is difficult to catch.

The Green Raider swam to victory in four events: 200 free (2:04.09), 100 free (56.42), 200 free relay (1;46.90) and 400 free relay (4:03.46). Rechner anchored both relay wins.

Emily Lehman touched the wall first in the 200 IM and 500 free.

Margot Hamilton anchored UD’s winning 200 medley relay, then took first place in the 50 free with a time of 26.68.

Penncrest 97, Harriton 85 >> Claire Walsh and Julia Colizzo made a big splash for the Lions, who won every contested event.

Walsh was victorious in two individual races — 50 free and 100 free — and a member of two relays that finished in first place.

Colizzo led off the winning 200 medley relay and swam second in the winning 200 free relay. She took top honors in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke.

Also for Penncrest, Madison Dickert (200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 100 breaststroke) and Isabella Moscatelli (200 medley relay, 400 free relay, 100 butterfly) won three events apiece.

Top photo: The Sun Valley girls 200 free relay of Jenna Johnson, Madison Mazon, Lauren Bondrowski and Keeley Durkin broke the team record with a time of 1:46.89. (Courtesy of Sun Valley swimming team).