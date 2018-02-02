Delco Boys Basketball Roundup: Rustin ends Chester’s win streak at unlucky 13

Chester had the ball, down two, but still with a chance to keep its winning streak alive.
It was not meant to be.
A turnover by the Clippers led to a breakaway dunk by West Chester Rustin’s Jake Nelson that sealed a 64-58 win by the Knights that brought Chester’s 13-game winning streak to an end. It was Chester’s first loss since a 58-47 setback to Penncrest Dec. 30.
Brice Barrouk tallied seven of his 13 points in the third quarter and Brice Pew had five of his seven in the frame to help Rustin open up a 51-43 lead. The Clippers (14-6) fought back to make it a see-saw battle in the fourth quarter before Nelson’s dunk sealed it for the Knights. Nelson finished with 19 points.
Brian Randolph scored 19 points and Michale Smith added 16 to lead Chester.
In other nonleague action:
Glen Mills 61, Upper Darby 54 >> Tarik Bey scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures and help the Bulls climb out of a 15-8 first-period hole. Nique Simmons, Khelon Kirkland and Raheem Griggs backed Bey with 12 points each.
Mamadou Toure scored 16 points, Diby Kieta 14 and Abdul Abdelwahab had 10 for the Royals.
In the Catholic League:
Bonner & Prendergast 68, Lansdale Catholic 47 >> Isaiah Wong poured in 26 points and Michael Perretta buried five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points for the Friars. Ajiri Johnson chipped in with 10 points.
In the Central League:
Penncrest 69, Harriton 48 >> Defense set the tone for the Lions. Penncrest held the Rams to 15 points in the first half and never looked back.
Tyler Norwood led the offense, as usual, with 19 points. Matt Arbogast added 12 points and nine rebounds.
Springfield 69, Strath Haven 41 >> Mike Webb was a model of consistency once again as he scored 27 of his game-high 32 points in the first three quarters for the Cougars. Frank Durham chipped in with 19 points.
Jordan Graves (12 points) and Cooper Driscoll (11) led Strath Haven.
Marple Newtown 47, Radnor 42 >> Tommy Gardler tallied 14 points and Michale May added 10 points to lead the Tigers. Matt Peel contributed six points and 10 rebounds.
Vernon Harper paced the Raiders with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
In the Bicentennial League:
Christian Academy 53, Plumstead Christian 47 >> Brandon Rochester, the lone player to be honored on senior night, led the defensive effort with six steals. He also handed out five assists and scored two points.
Grant Sareyka led the offense with 19 points, while Tehron Phillips chipped in with 14.
Delco Christian 47, Bristol 39 >> Jackson Piotrowski and Jacob Bronkema registered 12 points each in leading the Knights. Bristol had opened with a 16-9 lead after one quarter but behind a good defensive effort the Knights (10-8, 7-7 league) came back and took a two-point lead at intermission.
Tyler Penley came up big by hitting on 11 of 14 free throws for his 11 points in the game.
