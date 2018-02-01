St. Basil shuts down Gwynedd Mercy for 5th straight win

ABINGTON >> In a total defensive effort, the St. Basil Academy girls basketball team cruised to a 38-22 victory over Gwynedd Mercy Academy.

GMA made the game close at halftime when the score was 14-12 at halftime, but St. Basil had enough of the game being close by putting up 10 points while allowing zero points in the third quarter.

St. Basil freshman DeNae Carter had the best game for her team putting up 10 points. She was the only player in either team with double digit points in the game.

“I thought it was a tough game,” said Carter. “We kept our composure early but we learned to maintain ourselves at the end to keep the lead.”

Other players that contributed for St. Basil (15-5, 11-2 AACA) included Lizzie Deal, Casey Remolde, Cheryl Remolde, Jules Gura, Shannon Remolde, Kelly Grant, and Savanah Whiteley.

After St. Basil led 9-5 heading into the second quarter, Gwynedd Mercy (12-8, 8-4) made the game close at halftime by outscoring St. Basil 7-5 in the second quarter.

St. Basil outscored Gwynedd Mercy 14-10 in the fourth despite a few turnovers to hang on to the 38-22 victory.

St. Basil head coach Terry Mancini was thrilled with his team’s victory at home for its 15th win of the season.

“It was a typical Academy League game,” said Mancini. “They are a very well coached team with great defensive discipline, but we were outstanding defensively in the second half ourselves to create a lot of turnovers and turn them into easy baskets and that’s what turned our game around.

“We had a great defensive effort in the third quarter especially. We have always been playing at that caliber in the second half all season long.”

The win continues a winning streak for St. Basil, which adds up to five games.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Gwynedd Mercy Academy dating back to Jan. 23.

Gwynedd Mercy Academy look to bounce back Saturday when it hosts Pope John Paul II. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

St. Basil looks for its sixth straight win when it hosts Lower Moreland Saturday. Tip-off is also scheduled for 2:30 p.m.