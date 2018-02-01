Hatboro-Horsham gets 8 pins, cruises past Upper Dublin

UPPER DUBLIN >> With the help of eight pins and three forfeits, the Hatboro-Horsham wrestling team cruised to a 67-10 victory on the road the against the Upper Dublin Cardinals.

Before the varsity matchup, Upper Dublin High School featured some wrestlers from the youth and middle school programs for Youth and Middle School Appreciation Night.

The first two matches at 132 and 138 pounds were under the emergency lights as the building had a short power outage.

With not a whole lot of light, Hatter Josh Kim opened the match with a quick pin in 33 seconds over Cardinal Joshua Hong.

“I felt pretty good after my match,” said Kim. “It was hard coming down to 132 pounds, but I got the pin so it’s all good.”

The Cardinals bounced right back as John Palmer got a pin of his own over Makiah Carpenter-Ryan in 19 seconds, which was the fastest pin of the night by either team.

“I just wanted to be aggressive and try as hard as I could,” said Palmer. “I’m really hoping to make it out of the leagues and into the district championships this year because I haven’t done that before. I would be very happy if I did that.”

In the third match, Hatter Brad Mallon scored a fall in 1:43 over Jackson Rock.

After Davis Wheeler earned a forfeit at 152 pounds, Hatter Patrick Chapman continued the shower of falls by pinning Justin Heckler in 1:16, increasing Hatboro-Horsham’s lead to 24-6.

The first and only decision of the night went to Hatter Matt Needleman when he earned a tough 5-3 decision over Mason Novak.

Hatter Austin Jaffe scored the fifth pin of the night in 38 seconds over Jason Won.

Hatboro-Horsham’s Logan Flynn scored the first of two major decisions over Rocco DeSimone by a 14-4 score.

At 220 pounds, Hatter Nick Chapman scored a pin in 57 seconds over Chris McDermott to give the Hatters a 43-6 lead.

After John Long earned a forfeit at 285 pounds for Hatboro-Horsham, the hometown Cardinals finally scored some team points when Brett Rama earned a 14-2 major decision over Alanna Barberio.

Hatters Nick Costa and Sam Negron scored the final two pins of the night at 113 and 120 pounds respectively in a combined time of 10 minutes and 28 seconds.

Hatter Grayson Smith ended the night by earning a forfeit at 126 pounds to seal the 67-10 blowout victory.

The win snapped a two-match losing streak for Hatboro-Horsham.

Hatter head coach Trent Mongillo was thrilled for his team’s performance on the road.

“I’m really happy about this one,” said Mongillo. “Our lineup has been healthy all year so it was good to put on a great performance and filling all 14 weight classes this year.”

“I was really proud of my team today,” added Mongillo. “We have been through a lot of ups and downs over the season but we are hanging really tough in the league and getting the job done so we will continue to get better heading into the individual postseason.”

Upper Dublin head coach Dave Jones was not surprised of the outcome of the match against the Hatters.

“We performed the way we thought we were going to perform,” said Jones. “We have a bunch of young guys and four people out of the lineup right now. We expect to be in the same league with the Cardinals, but it came down to the way it was.”

“We’re a young team with a lot of holes,” added Jones. “So this match went the way that we expected.”

Upper Dublin honors its seniors Wednesday when it hosts Cheltenham on senior night at 7 p.m.

Hatboro-Horsham hosts Wissahickon Thursday, Feb. 1. Wrestling is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Hatboro Horsham 67, Upper Dublin 10

132: Josh Kim (HH) pinned Joshua Hong (UD) 0:33. HH 6-0

138: John Palmer (UD) pinned Makiah Carpenter-Ryan (HH) 0:19. Tied 6-6

145: Brad Mallon (HH) pinned Jackson Rock (UD) 1:30. HH 12-6

152: Davis Wheeler (HH) wins by forfeit. HH 18-6

160: Patrick Chapman (HH) pinned Justin Heckler (UD) 1:16. HH 24-6

170: Matt Needleman (HH) 5-3 decision over Mason Novak (UD). HH 27-6

182: Austin Jaffe (HH) pinned Jason Won (UD) 0:38. HH 33-6

195: Logan Flynn (HH) 14-4 major decision over Rocco DeSimone (UD). HH 37-6

220: Nick Chapman (HH) pinned Chris McDermott (UD) 0:57. HH 43-6

285: John Long (HH) wins by forfeit. HH 49-6

106: Brett Rama (UD) 14-2 major decision over Alanna Barberio (HH). HH 49-10

113: Nick Costa (HH) pinned Griffin Johnson (UD) 4:54. HH 55-10

120: Sam Negron (HH) pinned Aidan Reed (UD) 5:34. HH 61-10

126: Grayson Smith (HH) wins by forfeit. Hatboro Horsham wins 67-10