DLN ROUNDUP: O’Hare hits 1,000 points as Rustin takes perfect Henderson to OT before falling short

In a battle between Ches-Mont powers and crosstown girls basketball rivals, West Chester Henderson edged West Chester Rustin, 52-44, in overtime Thursday night. The Warriors improve to 19-0 overall, while the Knights fall to 16-3. Erin Thompson led the way with 16 points (and five assists, five steals) for Henderson while Grace Ferguson (12 points) and Abbey Shea (10 points, 12 rebounds) also contributed. Erin Gallagher paced Rustin in 16 points, and Maggie O’Hare added 14 points to surpass the 1,000-point career scoring mark.

Coatesville 50, Downingtown East 43 >> Freshman Neveyah Chester scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Red Raiders. Coatesville led by nine after three quarters and then held on to hand the Cougars (7-3, 14-6) their second straight loss. Sarah Huston added six points and five steals for Coatesville (8-3, 11-9). Bella Smuda paced East with 17 points.

Great Valley 45, Unionville 31 >> The Patriots raced out to a 31-11 halftime lead and cruised past its Ches-Mont American rival. Saddie Buzan scored 13 of her game-high 18 points in the first half. Grace Schrof topped the Indians with 12 points.

Padua Academy 46, Oxford 33 >> In a non-league clash, the Hornets dropped a 13-point decision to Padua. Anna Hampshire scored 11 points for Oxford, who scored just 13 first half points.

West Chester East 50, Avon Grove 39 >> Marissa McDonald poured in 22 points to power the Vikings past the Red Devils in Ches-Mont National action. Sarah White had 11 points for Avon Grove.