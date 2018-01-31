Shipley’s Anna Camden scores 1,000th career point

Bryn Mawr >> There aren’t many things that make Shipley junior Anna Camden nervous when she steps between the lines on a basketball court. She has played in pressure-packed games, and in front of college coaches, and both situations have brought out the best in Camden.

But when she took the court Jan. 27 against Peddie School in front of packed house at Yarnall Gymnasium for the 2nd annual Swamp Night, she could feel the adrenaline flowing.

All week long, Camden had fielded the questions of “Do you think tonight will be the night you will get your 1,000th career point?” Needing just 10 points did not seem like a difficult task, but with all the hoopla leading up to the game it was easy to see why she displayed a nervous excitement.

When Camden was just one point from 1,000, the packed house reached peak levels every time she touched the ball. After a few narrow misses, Camden finally reached the apex with 2:11 remaining in the third quarter when she hit the first of two free throws in a 46-32 win.

“I wouldn’t say I was nervous,” said Camden, who finished the evening with 13 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and two steals. “It was mostly excitement. I have been dreaming about this moment since I was young. I watched countless players reach 1,000 career points and couldn’t wait to do it myself.

“I owe all of the credit to my teammates and coaches. I could not have achieved this without their support. To celebrate this with them is very special.”

Fellow junior Lauren Ross added, “It’s really special. Since freshman year, Anna and I have been thinking about putting our name on that banner and leaving a legacy. I am so happy she could accomplish that.”

“We are so proud of Anna,” said Shipley girls’ basketball head coach Sean Costello. “She is joining an illustrious group of Shipley alumni by reaching 1,000 points. The best is yet to come.”

Camden’s life in the gym began like most with older siblings – Heather and Megan – going from gym to gym watching them play. In third grade, Camden began to carve out her own career. By fifth grade, she took her game to the next level starting in AAU. Her AAU days have included playing with the Wizards, Sparks and most recently the Belles.

“I have always had a love for the game,” said Camden. “I have always been known as ‘the basketball girl.’ But early this fall I found myself waking up at 4 a.m. to work out before school and loving it. I realized just how big my passion for basketball is. The game is my life. I love the work, the rush of the game, the relationships you make with your team; I love it all. It’s something I can’t imagine living without.”

With playing at the collegiate level in her sights, Camden knows there is still plenty of work left to do this season along with her senior year.