Ice Hockey

Scarduzio, Haverford rout Marple Newtown

John Scarduzio scored four times, and Justin Harant paired a goal with three helpers as Haverford romped past Marple Newtown, 10-0, in a Central League hockey game Wednesday. Daniel Morris scored twice, Alex Gatton paired two helpers with a goal and Zachary Scuderi and Henry DeVoe tallied a goal and an assist each.

