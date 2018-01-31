Howard helps Chester Charter SA finish perfect at home

Tyler Howard scored 14 points to go with eight rebounds and five blocks as Chester Charter School for the Arts topped Pope John Paul II, 63-47, Wednesday.

Devante Morris led the way with 16 points, and Sean DeShields paired 15 points with eight rebounds as the Sabers (8-11) got the victory despite leading scorer Akeem Taylor being limited to just three points by a knee injury.

In the Bicentennial League:

Delco Christian 55, Dock Mennonite 48 >> Jackson Piotrowski scored 22 points, Tyler Penley added 16 and Jalen Mitchel led a robust defensive effort as the Knights (9-8, 6-7) bounced back from a loss 24 hours earlier to take down Dock.