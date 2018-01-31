Hendrixson paces O’Hara to fifth straight win

Maura Hendrixson scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the second quarter, the lone offensive bright spot for either side in a 36-28 win for Cardinal O’Hara over Ursuline Academy Wednesday night.

Kenzie Gardler added eight points, Molly Paolino tallied six and the Lions (13-4) held Ursuline to just 10 points in the second half for their fifth straight win.