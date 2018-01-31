DeAngelo steps up when Sun Valley needs him

On a day when offense was at a premium, Vinny DeAngelo was bigger than ever.

The Sun Valley junior scored 25 points to lead the Vanguards to a 46-35 Ches-Mont win over Oxford Tuesday.

Sun Valley was playing without second-leading scorer Marvin Freeman, who picked up two technical fouls in their last game. DeAngelo was a perfect 7-for-7 from the line.

Isaac Kennon scored 12 points, and Shahir Brown-Morris chipped in six for the Vanguards (11-6, 6-5).

In the Central League:

Penncrest 58, Strath Haven 31 >> Tyler Norwood scored 30 points and dished six assists, and Malcolm Williams scored 10 points for the Lions. Justin Heidig paired eight assists with eight rebounds and two points for the Lions (17-2, 11-2 Central).

Cooper Driscoll scored 11 points for the Panthers (8-10, 4-9).

Marple Newtown 56, Springfield 47 >> Mike May scored nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers blew open a one-point lead after three quarters. Tommy Gardler added 14 points for the Tigers (11-8, 7-6), who have won six straight.

Mike Webb led Springfield with 28 points, but he was the only one in double-figures for the Cougars (7-11, 7-6).

Upper Darby 48, Haverford 34 >> Magd Abdelwahab scored 16 points, and Mamadou Toure added 13 as the Royals (14-4, 9-4) held the Fords (6-11, 4-9) to 17 points in the first three quarters. Dan Roe led Haverford with 10 points.

Lower Merion 75, Garnet Valley 68 >> Neel Beniwal scored 16 points, and Greg Vlassopoulos added 13 as the Aces limited Austin Laughlin to a dozen points in the win. Cole Palis chipped in 12 for the Jags (14-5, 9-4).

Harriton 66, Radnor 51 >> Lewis Robinson scored 15 points, and Jackson Birtwistle added 10, but a 19-8 disadvantage in the third quarter proved too much for Radnor (2-15, 0-13) to overcome.

Conestoga 44, Ridley 30 >> Meese Tobey led the Green Raiders (6-13, 3-10) with nine points.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Haverford School 75, Germantown Academy 45 >> Christian Ray scored 18 points, and Gavin Burke and Christian Clover tossed in 11 apiece as the Fords (16-5, 7-0) consolidated their hold on the league lead.

Episcopal Academy 63, Penn Charter 51 >> Matt Dade scored 25 points, Alex Capitano chipped in 14 and Jack O’Reilly chipped in 12 as the Churchmen (10-12, 2-5) picked up a road win to end a two-game slide.