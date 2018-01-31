Connect with us

Ches-Mont

Daily Local News’ wrestling rankings, 1/31

106record
1. Sammy McMonagleFr.WC Henderson23-4
2. Brennan McBrideSoph.Coatesville20-2
3. Keanu ManuelFr.D'town East25-2
4. Josh ViarengoFr.WC Rustin13-5
113
1. Killian DelaneySoph.WC Henderson25-3
2. Dayton DelViscioSoph.Malvern Prep25-3
3. Morgan LoflandFr.Conestoga26-3
4. Nathan LucierFr.Coatesville20-9
120
1. Doug ZapfSr.D'town West27-3
2. Seth HoopesJr.Octorara21-5
3. Corey CelenzaJr.WC East19-3
4. Logan ReigelSr.Kennett22-7
126
1. Mark SalvatoreSr.Malvern Prep17-8
2. Lukas RichieJr.D'town East26-3
3. Liam BabautaSr.Octorara18-5
4. Tommy Luke Sr.WC East18-6
132
1. Dalton HarkinsSoph.Malvern Prep32-6
2. Gerhardt ReiterSr.Kennett23-4
3. Luke PhayreJr.WC Henderson17-8
4. John BosioSr.Avon Grove17-7
138
1. Nick Lilley Sr.D'town West24-3
2. Henry HagueJr.Malvern Prep25-9
3. Brett HorneSr.D'town East19-8
4. Sebastian CorralesJr.Church Farm22-3
145
1. PJ CraneSr.Malvern Prep40-5
2. Tyler KalinerJr.WC Rustin20-5
3. Nick BarnhartJr.Avon Grove20-3
4. Ryan DellicompagniSr.Coatesville8-5
152
1. Chris HiseySr.Malvern Prep31-9
2. Gavin HaleSr.D'town West20-8
3. Matt PhayreSr.WC Henderson20-3
4. Caden DaltonSr.Octorara14-7
160
1. Ray MartinSr.WC Henderson24-1
2. Dan Labus Sr.WC Rustin11-3
3. Alex TaylorSr.Westtown School18-1
4. Matt RomanelliFr.D'town East21-8
170
1. Nick FlorschutzJr.Malvern Prep34-7
2. Max HaleSoph.D'town West28-5
3. Collin HurleyJr.WC Rustin3-0
4. Tyler MousawSoph.Unionville20-5
182
1. Ryan KarolySr.Malvern Prep19-6
2. Ethan SeeleyJr.Great Valley26-1
3. Chase Mielnik Soph.D'town West25-7
4. Chris BuonocoreJr.Avon Grove15-8
195
1. Michael BeardSr.Malvern Prep39-0
2. Josh WileczekSr.D'town East27-1
3. Alex RaimondoSr.Coatesville21-6
4. Noel Gilgeous Jr.Church Farm19-3
220
1. Brendan DevineSr.Malvern Prep25-9
2. Paul PelhamJr.Conestoga24-3
3. Sam BlevinsJr.Oxford17-5
4. Joe ShaferJr.D'town West14-9
285
1. Jesse CookSr.D'town West20-7
2. Joseph TimmSr.WC East17-7
3. Harry StingerJr.Malvern Prep18-13
4. Emmanuel LawalSoph.Church Farm17-6
Teams
1. Malvern Prep
2. Downingtown West
3. West Chester Henderson
4. West Chester Rustin
5. Downingtown East

