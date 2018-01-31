Boratto puts four-ply Haverford School stamp on board

Alex Boratto may have left Malvern Prep in a timely manner Wednesday evening after the Inter-Ac Championships. But the Haverford School senior made sure his name stayed behind in four spots on the pool record board.

Boratto set pool records in the 100 backstroke and as part of three victorious relays (two in record time) for the league champion Fords. He set the pool mark in the 100 backstroke at 49.78 seconds. Teammate Jack Deppen was third.

Boratto led off the 200 medley relay, which finished in 1:33.83 as he joined Antonio Octaviano, JR Leitz and TJ Brooks in the history books. He also took the lead in the 200 free relay with Brooks, Octaviano and John Nelligan, clocking in at 1:25.39 for a pool mark. The 400 free relay (Boratto, Nelligan, Deppen, Leitz) was victorious in 3:09.73, that time not a pool mark.

Brooks won the 50 free in a 1-2 finish with Nelligan, Brooks’ time of 21.76 edging out his teammate by .01 seconds. Nelligan got the better of him in the 100 free in 47.17 seconds to win, with Brooks third. Antonio Octaviano blazed to a time of 57.63 seconds in the 100 breaststroke to win in a 1-2 with Jason Chen, and Octaviano was second in the 100 butterfly with Leitz in fourth. Deppen added a bronze medal in the 200 free.

Episcopal Academy’s Ivan Puskovitch was victorious in both the 200 individual medley and the 500 free, both for the second consecutive year. Sam Wesley finished second in the 100 back, and Episcopal 200 medley relay took second.

Cole Whitsett was second in the 100 free and third in the 50. EA got fourth-place finishes from Theodore Vadot in the 500, Jack Christian in the 100 back and Ben Wesley in the 100 breast.