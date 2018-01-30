Taylor has another big game for Chester Charter SA

Akeem Taylor continued his torrid assault on opposing defenses.

The Chester Charter School of the Arts big man dropped in 34 points to lead the Sabers to a 77-57 nonleague rout of West Philadelphia.

Taylor is averaging 28 points over his past four games.

DeVaunte Morris posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Sabers (7-10), who have won four straight and six of their last seven contests. Bruce Rogers added nine points, five rebounds and five assists.

In other nonleague action:

Bishop Shanahan 64, Academy Park 50 >> The Eagles capitalized on three AP turnovers to start the fourth quarter and went on an 8-0 run.

The Knights (5-14), who trailed by four points after three periods, never recovered as they were outscored 23-12 in the final eight minutes of regulation.

Kamrohn Roundtree paired a team-high 14 points with five rebounds. Shermek Lofton registered eight points and 10 rebounds.

In the Bicentennial League:

Christian Academy 48, Jenkintown 41 >> Grant Sarekya scored 16 points and Sam Geathers tossed in 10 for the Crusaders, who bounced back from a seven-point deficit after one quarter. Sareyka drained three treys.

Tamir Phillips added seven points and Brandon Rochester chipped in with six for TCA, which shot 15-for-22 at the foul line.