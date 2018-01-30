Swimming & Diving: Episcopal divers clean up at league championships

Episcopal Academy athletes came home with quite a bit of hardware from the Inter-Ac League diving championships Monday at Germantown Academy.

Wren Sablich and Maia Golub claimed the top two places in the girls competition, while Vladimir Puskovitch, Will Hopkins and Declan Doherty finished 2-3-4, respectively, on the boys side.

Sablich finished with a score of 284.45 with Golub right behind at 280.70. Teammates Kat Harrar (sixth, 199.15) and Rachel Barber (eighth, 169.80) also placed in the top 10 for the Churchwomen. India Dixon was the top finisher for Agnes Irwin. She was ninth (165.60).

Nick Harris of Malvern Prep easily won the boys competition with a score of 373.70. Puskovitch (226.85) edged Hopkins (226.20) for second place. Doherty’s total was 226.20. Mickey Fairorth (164.85) and Ty Godorecci (164.55) were ninth and 10th, respectively, for The Haverford School.

Girls Swimming

Cass Connelly and Emily Lehman won four events each to pace Upper Darby to an 88-73 nonleague victory over Merion Mercy.

Connelly won the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and was on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. Lehman was on both of those relays and also captured the 200 and 500 freestyle.

Chloe Lam led off the winning medley relay team and anchored the 400-free relay team to victory. She also touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke. Grace Purcell (200 medley, 200 free relays) and Megan Le (200 individual medley, 400 free relay) were double winners for the Royals. In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 52, Bonner & Prendergast 42 >> Kathryn Yuknek, Morgan Mack, Kylie Swanick and Rylee Nugent picked up two wins each to pace the Lions.

Yuknek, Mack, Swanick and Tiffany Moore teamed up to win the 200 medley relay. Yuknek was first in the 50 free. Mack won the 100 breaststroke and Swanick captured the 100 butterfly.

Claire and Tara McBain were double winners for the Pandas. They were on the winning 400 free relay with Hannah Bierling and Jules Fanelli. Claire McBain won the 200 free and Tara took the 100 back.

Boys Swimming

Donovan Hunt and Daniel Biester were quadruple winners as Cardinal O’Hara topped Bonner & Prendergast in the Catholic League, 56-29.

Hunt led off the winning 200 medley relay and anchored the 400-freestyle relay team to victory. He also was victorious in the 50 free and 100 back.

Biester was on both winning relay squads and touched the wall first in the 100 and 200 free. Kieran Hassard chipped in with three wins for the Lions.

Arvin Sequeira won the 100 butterfly and anchored the 200 free relay team to victory for the Friars.