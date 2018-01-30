Shipley’s Sam Sessoms scores school-record 55 points vs. Perkiomen School

On an evening when Shipley gave thanks to its school community, Sam Sessoms gave them plenty to celebrate, netting a school record 55 points in a hard-fought 86-77 loss to Perkiomen School Jan. 26.
“Swamp Night” formerly called Community Night pays homage to the entire lower, middle and upper school community with various activities for kids of all ages that is capped off with a girls and boys basketball doubleheader.
The night also had personal meaning for Sessoms whose mother and aunt were celebrating their birthday.
“Tonight meant a lot,” said Sessoms, who scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to key a late Gator charge. “I am upset we did not get the win but I was glad to give the school community something to cheer about. It was also my mom and aunt’s birthday so I wanted to do something special for them. It would have been a complete package if we had pulled off the win.”
As of Jan. 29, Sessoms has scored a school-record 1,896 career points.
