O’Hara’s Gardler registers 1,000th point in win over St. Hubert

It was a happy coincidence that Kenzie Gardler scored her 1,000th point at St. Hubert Tuesday.
The All-Delco senior guard made a foul shot with roughly a minute to go for the career milestone. She needed 20 points and finished with that many in O’Hara’s 53-31 Catholic League victory.
Gardler’s mother, Katie, a Saint Joseph’s University great and Big 5 Hall of Famer, played her high school ball and scored 1,000 points at St. Hubert. Kenzie is a two-time All-Delco who is off to Villanova next fall.
Maura Hendrixson scored 15 points and Stephanie Huseby added eight for the Lions (12-4, 8-2), who have won four straight games.
Elsewhere in the Catholic League:
Archbishop Carroll 60, Archbishop Ryan 47 >> This was a big game in terms of Catholic League playoff positioning as the Patriots (12-6, 7-3) handed the Raiders (17-3) their third consecutive loss in the Catholic League.
Molly Masciantonio and Erin Sweeney paced the Patriots with 15 points apiece. Ali Dreger tossed in 12 points.
In the Bicentennial League:
Christian Academy 37, Dock Mennonite 20 >> The Crusaders (12-3) upped their conference record to a 9-0. Britney Dike led the way with 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Lindsay Haseltine added nine points.
In the Inter-Ac League:
Notre Dame 60, Agnes Irwin 34 >> Maggie Pina scored 16 points and Marissa Mycek added 11 points and five rebounds for the Irish (11-8, 6-2), who jumped out to a 24-7 advantage after the first quarter. Mandy McGurk had a stellar floor game with nine points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Germantown Academy 61, Episcopal Academy 35 >> The Patriots went on a 25-10 run in the second quarter and never looked back. Rachel Balzer scored 15 points on five 3-point field goals as GA hit six shots from beyond the arc in the opening half.
Seanna McNamara poured in a 15 points for Episcopal (10-9, 5-3), who had its six-game winning streak halted. Cara Harty had eight points and Luca Mamula netted seven.
In the Del Val League:
Interboro 42, Chester 41 >> A late steal by Amanda Floyd coupled with a Keri Barnett layup propelled the Bucs past the Clippers.
Floyd led all players with 16 points and Barnett added 14 points and four assists. Maddie Diehl had eight points and five steals for Interboro.
Shaymoni DeShields powered Chester with 13 points and Monique Colbert tossed in nine.
In the Ches-Mont League:
Oxford 51, Sun Valley 21 >> Julia Kauffeld led the Vanguards with six points and Erin Michaels and Abby Seasock each contributed five.
In nonleague action:
Great Valley 55, Academy Park 43 >> Mahya Woodton poured in 15 points, Shantalay Hightower scored 14 and Taylor Flores had eight for the Knights (13-5), who were outscored 29-15 in the second half.
