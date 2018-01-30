Haverford puts clamps down on Upper Darby

Haverford claimed a 51-28 Central League victory over Upper Darby Tuesday.
The Fords shut out the host Royals in the fourth quarter, 14-0. Hope Coacher and Annalena O’Reilly scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Erin
Doherty and Arden Guilfoil dropped in nine apiece.
Gabby Liberio led the Royals with seven points. Natalie Koskinas had five points, eight rebounds and four blocks.
Radnor 52, Harriton 30 >> Ellie Mueller notched a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Raiders (11-7, 7-6) defeated the Rams for the second time in three days. Freshman guard Brienne Williams netted all 13 of her points in the first three quarters. Missy Massimino added seven points and Sydney D’Entremont chipped in with six.
Christina Brown paced Harriton with nine points.
Garnet Valley 66, Lower Merion 43 >> The Jaguars (17-2, 13-0) continued their assault on the Central League as juniors Brianne Borcky and Emily McAteer led all scorers with 16 points apiece. Jill Nagy added 11 points and Maddy Sorokanych tossed in eight.
Nicole Barnes had a fine all-around game with eight points, five steals and three assists. Abby Anderson dished out five assists and grabbed six rebounds.
Springfield 51, Marple Newtown 31 >> Sophomore guard Alyssa Long had her best scoring performance of the season with 12 points to go with five steals. Belle Mastropietro finished with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Jordan D’Ambrosio chipped in with nine points and six boards
for the Cougars (14-4, 11-2).
Conestoga 42, Ridley 36 >> The Green Raiders trailed by 12 points at halftime, but made things interesting down the stretch. Dana D’Ambrosio scored a team-high 15 points and Shannen Hinchey finished with six.
