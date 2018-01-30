Delco Girls Basketball Roundup: Piombino scores early and often in leading Sacred Heart to win

Eileen Piombino couldn’t do anything wrong Monday.
Sacred Heart Academy’s senior point guard lit up the scoreboard en route to a 58-23 nonleague victory over Calvary Christian.
Piombino started hitting shots from the get-go and barely cooled off. As the Lions (9-9) rushed out to a 19-5 lead in the opening quarter, Piombino scored 15 points and swished a trio of 3-point field goals.
For the day, Piombino, who remains one of the top-10 scorers in Delaware County, poured in 30 points. Kyra Quigley added six points for Sacred Heart (9-9). Caitlin Hughes and Carina Fichera each had five.
In other nonleague action:
Bishop Shanahan 47, Notre Dame 45 >> The host Irish (10-8) lost on a buzzer beater as they let a four-point cushion with 22 seconds to play fall by the wayside.
In the waning moments, the Eagles hit a three-point play and quickly forced a turnover which enabled Gabby DiMarco to emerge as the hero.
DiMarco banked a 3-point basket as time expired to give Shanahan the victory. She had all nine of her points from beyond the arc.
Maggie Pina paced the Irish with 21 points and three assists. Fellow junior guard Mandy McGurk contributed 14 points and three assists.
Shanahan received double-digit scoring performances from Kathryn Greenhut (18 points) and Sammie McCarter (13 points).
In the Catholic League:
Cardinal O’Hara 70, Bishop McDevitt 45 >> Four O’Hara players scored in double figures. All-Delco senior guard Kenzie Gardler led the way with a game-high 20 points.
The Lions (11-4, 7-2), who remain in second place in the Catholic League, jumped out to a 23-4 advantage in the first quarter.
All-Delco Maura Hendrixson, Kerry Patterson and Stephanie Huseby all netted 11 points for O’Hara. Molly Paolino and Jasmine Miller added six apiece.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 4 hours ago
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Fall Sports/ 8 hours ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...
-
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 4 weeks ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...