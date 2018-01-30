Delco Girls Basketball Roundup: Piombino scores early and often in leading Sacred Heart to win

Eileen Piombino couldn’t do anything wrong Monday.

Sacred Heart Academy’s senior point guard lit up the scoreboard en route to a 58-23 nonleague victory over Calvary Christian.

Piombino started hitting shots from the get-go and barely cooled off. As the Lions (9-9) rushed out to a 19-5 lead in the opening quarter, Piombino scored 15 points and swished a trio of 3-point field goals.

For the day, Piombino, who remains one of the top-10 scorers in Delaware County, poured in 30 points. Kyra Quigley added six points for Sacred Heart (9-9). Caitlin Hughes and Carina Fichera each had five.

In other nonleague action:

Bishop Shanahan 47, Notre Dame 45 >> The host Irish (10-8) lost on a buzzer beater as they let a four-point cushion with 22 seconds to play fall by the wayside.

In the waning moments, the Eagles hit a three-point play and quickly forced a turnover which enabled Gabby DiMarco to emerge as the hero.

DiMarco banked a 3-point basket as time expired to give Shanahan the victory. She had all nine of her points from beyond the arc.

Maggie Pina paced the Irish with 21 points and three assists. Fellow junior guard Mandy McGurk contributed 14 points and three assists.

Shanahan received double-digit scoring performances from Kathryn Greenhut (18 points) and Sammie McCarter (13 points).

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 70, Bishop McDevitt 45 >> Four O’Hara players scored in double figures. All-Delco senior guard Kenzie Gardler led the way with a game-high 20 points.

The Lions (11-4, 7-2), who remain in second place in the Catholic League, jumped out to a 23-4 advantage in the first quarter.

All-Delco Maura Hendrixson, Kerry Patterson and Stephanie Huseby all netted 11 points for O’Hara. Molly Paolino and Jasmine Miller added six apiece.