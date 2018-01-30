Big first half lifts Wissahickon over Hatboro-Horsham

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Wissahickon made quick work of Hatboro-Horsham with a 71-54 Suburban One League American Conference win Tuesday night at Wissahickon High School.
The Trojans (13-6, 8-3) completed the season sweep over the Hatters (8-10, 5-6) after being them, 52-36, three weeks ago.
Wissahickon closed the first quarter on a 10-2 run to turn an 8-7 game into an 18-9 advantage.
That momentum continued into the second quarter, where the Trojans out-scored their league rival, 20-4, to head to the half with a 38-13 lead.
“Fast breaks,” Wiss senior Max Rapoport said caused the momentum shift. “We know we’re a running team. We don’t like to ever jog up the court or walk up the court. We feed off of defense. We got some stops, started running and finishing layups.
“I told my teammates after the first quarter we gave up too many points and they scored nine. Halfway through the (second) quarter they still didn’t score a point. They ended up scoring four, which we still think is too many, but we’re getting there on defense.”
Rapoport hit a three-pointer at the first quarter buzzer, Donovan Oliphant did the same on the first possession of the second and Zach Reiner grabbed a rebound and raced end-to-end for an easy layup to break the game open early in the second.
“We didn’t come ready to play,” Hatboro-Horsham coach Ed Enoch said. “That’s too good of a team to not come out and play not at a good level, but we have to play above our heads to compete with that team. We just didn’t play. Give (Wissahickon) credit, they had a lot to do with it — they played very well, but we just came out with very little enthusiasm. Very disappointed in how we approached the game today.”
Wissahickon has a big matchup with Cheltenham Friday night at Cheltenham. The Trojans are in third place in the SOL American Conference and the Panthers are in second with a two-game lead in the loss column. Cheltenham still has to play at first-place Plymouth Whitemarsh.
“They’re a good team,” Rapoport said. “They beat us here by I think 15, but they lost one of their good players Jack Clark. They still have players over there. They have (Ahmad) Bickley, they have a couple other guys. We know what to expect. We have two practices leading up to that. We’ll work hard.”
The Trojans are in great shape to get a couple home games in the District 1 Class-5A playoffs. They entered Tuesday’s game as the No. 4 seed and 16 teams make the playoffs.
“We’re just looking for a home game,” Rapoport said. “Last year we had to travel far to Phoenixville and then to Penncrest where we lost. We’re looking to go to Temple this year, hopefully. Home games — we have good fans — so we can get some momentum here and try to go far in playoffs.”
The Hatters have their work cut out for them to make the District 1 Class-6A playoffs. They were ranked No. 33 before losing to the Trojans. The top 24 teams in Class-6A qualify for the playoffs.
“It’s going to be very difficult (to make playoffs),” Enoch said. “We play PW Friday. If we were to beat PW we’ll get some points, but that’s a pretty tall task. It doesn’t look good. We’re going to keep trying.”
Rapoport scored a game-high 23 points. Eddie Fortescue added 16 and Reiner 14.
N’Gianni Cerisier and Solomon McNair each had 14 points for Hatboro-Horsham.
Wissahickon 71, Hatboro-Horsham 54
Hatboro-Horsham 9 4 21 20 — 54
Wissahickon 18 20 17 16 — 71
HH: Logan 2 2-4 6, Cerisier 5 4-4 14, Johnson 1 0-0 3, McNair 5 3-5 14, Dixon 1 0-3 2, Edwards 1 3-4 6, Hogan 3 0-0 6, Schumacher 1 0-0 3. Total 19 12-20 54.
W: Oliphant 1 0-0 3, Fortescue 7 1-2 16, Williams 0 1-2 1, Willis 2 0-0 4, Caso 1 1-2 3, Rapoport 9 0-0 23, Hirsch 1 1-2 3, Lawrence 2 0-2 4, Reiner 4 6-9 14. Total 27 10-19 71.
Three-point goals: HH: Johnson, McNair, Edwards, Schumacher. W: Oliphant, Fortescue, Rapoport 5.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 1 day ago
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 day ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 days ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 4 weeks ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...